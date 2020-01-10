CHESTERTON — The Indiana Dunes State Park Nature Center will host its annual Geocache Adventure on Jan. 18, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. CT. Using GPS units, participants will travel the park and the nearby Duneland area while completing outdoor and indoor challenges.
“This is a sure way to cure any winter cabin fever,” said Marie Laudeman, the state park’s interpretive naturalist. “All you need is a GPS unit or the geocaching smartphone application and a sense of adventure. All geocache experience levels are welcome.”
This year’s challenge explores the rich architecture of the Duneland region. “It’s been exciting to work with area partners on planning this year’s adventure,” Laudeman said. “Naturalists, artists, curators and geocaching gurus from the Northwest Indiana Geocachers Association, the Westchester Township History Museum, Barker Mansion, and Indiana Dunes National Park have come together to plan and support this fun-filled special event.”
The day will end with prizes and awards during the annual chili dump dinner at 4:30 p.m. Participants are invited to bring their own chili or ingredients to dump into the large kettle that will be cooking over a fire outside the Nature Center all afternoon.
Participants can register in advance and learn more about the day’s activities by going to geocaching.com and searching ZIP code 46304 to find the event listing.
The event is free after paying the standard park admission of $7 per in-state vehicle or $12 per out-of-state vehicle. Indiana Dunes State Park (stateparks.IN.gov/2980.htm) is at 1600 North 25 E. Chesterton, 46304.
