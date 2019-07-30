JCPL participates in Back To School Fair
The town of DeMotte will host a Back to School Fair, located at Spencer Park in DeMotte on Saturday, Aug. 3, during which grades K-1
Have a ‘Magnificent Monday’ at DeMotte Library
Individuals of all ages with developmental disabilities are invited to join us at the DeMotte Library for Magnificent Monday on August 5, at 10 a.m. Those in attendance will hear the story Isabella Artist Extraordinaire: Just How Inspired Can a Little Girl Be by Jennifer Fosberry. Held in the library’s handicapped accessible West Meeting Room, this program will also include activities related to the stories. Registration is requested and available online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
Health screenings available at DeMotte Library
Adults are invited to get a check of their health by coming to the DeMotte Library on Tuesday, August 6, between the hours of 9 – 11 a.m. Clinical Home Care of DeMotte will be offering free blood pressure and glucose screenings at no cost. Total cholesterol screenings will be available for $5. No appointment is needed and services are provided on a first come, first served basis. For more information, please visit or call the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
DeMotte Library invites babies and their caregivers to Lapsit Story Time
Babies up to 2 years old, along with their caregivers, are invited to enjoy rhymes, music, and stories during DeMotte Library’s Lapsit Story Time, held each Wednesday, August 7 – 28, at 10 a.m. Lapsit Story Time is a perfect introduction to the library for our youngest patrons. Registration for this free program is available online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
‘One Shot: The WW II Photography Of John A. Bushemi’ on display at DeMotte Library
The DeMotte Library will host One Shot: The World War II Photography of John A. Bushemi, one of the Indiana Historical Society’s traveling exhibits from August 9 through September 11, 2019. The exhibit features images of American GIs who participated in World War II invasions. Visitors to the exhibit will be immersed in the Gary native’s views through numerous magazine covers and personal photographs, including those of soldiers with whom he traveled. Bushemi died February 19, 1944, when he and other correspondents became the target for a series of Japanese knee-mortar shells during the invasion of Eniwetok. For more information, please visit or call the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
Friends of the DeMotte Library to host book sale
The Friends of the DeMotte Library invite everyone to come to the annual August Book Sale at the DeMotte Library, beginning Saturday, August 10, from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. during the Touch of Dutch festival. The sale will continue Monday, August 12, through Saturday, August 17, during library hours. Held in the library’s Story Time Room, this annual event is held in conjunction with DeMotte’s Touch of Dutch festival. This end-of-summer extravaganza includes a great selection of new and gently used items that will be value priced, so don’t miss the opportunity to check out the great assortment of adult and children’s materials that are available. There is something for everyone! Children’s books are .25 cents, adult books and puzzles are .50 cents, and most AV materials are .50 cents to $1. A Friends Only preview sale will be open to Friends members on Friday, August 9, from 1 – 5 p.m. New members are always welcome! Membership applications will be available at the door, at $5 for individuals and $10 for families. For more information, visit or call the DeMotte Library at 987-2221.
Build and create at DeMotte Library’s ‘Library Lego’ event
Lego enthusiasts ages 4 — 14 are invited to put their imaginations into first gear and create their best shapes out of Legos during Library Lego at the DeMotte Library on Tuesday, August 13, at 6 p.m. Registration for this free program is required, and available online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
2 are invited to receive free school supplies, donated by local churches, organizations and businesses. Meet Jasper County Public Library staff as they participate in the Back to School Fair with a booth on the grounds of the park from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., where there will be school supplies available for residents of Jasper County. To receive supplies, bring proof of Jasper County residency. For more information, please visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
Wheatfield Library offers Toddler Time program throughout August
Children ages 2 — 3 are invited to listen to stories and participate in other age appropriate activities at Wheatfield Library’s Toddler Time. Toddler Time is a wonderful opportunity for young children to become acquainted with the library. Programs will last 30 — 40 minutes, and will be held each Monday, August 5 – 26 at 10:30 a.m. Registration for this free program is available online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
Health screenings offered at Wheatfield Library
Clinical Management Services of DeMotte will be offering health screenings at Wheatfield Library on Tuesday, August 13, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Blood pressure screening and blood sugar screening will be available at no cost, and cholesterol screening will be available for $5. For more information, please call or visit the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
Wheatfield Library hosts adult book discussion
It’s 1947, and the aftershock of World War II echoes across the world as we are introduced to protagonist Charlie St. Claire, an unmarried pregnant woman on the hunt for her missing cousin, Rose. Her life transects with that of Eve Gardiner, a former World War I spy who has her sights set on one thing- revenge. Find out more about this highly praised historical fiction novel as we discuss The Alice Network by Kate Quinn on Tuesday, August 13, at 1 p.m. Refreshments will be provided, and copies of the book are available for checkout at the library’s front desk. Registration is preferred and available online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
Children’s book discussion at Wheatfield Library
Kids in grades 2 — 5 are invited to the Wheatfield Library to discuss The Wild Robot by Peter Brown on Thursday, August 15, from 4 – 5 p.m. Copies of the book are available at the front desk for check out. Registration for this free event is required, and available online at www.myjcpl.org/events, or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.