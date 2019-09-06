Important changes are coming to Medicare in 2020. Do you know what they are? Come to a free educational presentation to find out, and get the answers you need to your other Medicare questions as well! Cliff Havens will be presenting Medicare Made Clear at all three branches of the Jasper County Public Library as follows:
-Rensselaer Library: Thursday, Sept. 19, at 10:30 a.m. and again on
Monday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m.
-DeMotte Library: Monday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. and again on
Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m.
-Wheatfield Library: Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 10:30 a.m.
Those who could benefit from attending, include: anyone already on Medicare, anyone approaching Medicare age (turning 65), any spouses and/or children of those on Medicare who help make these types of decisions, and anyone under 65 who is on disability and receiving Medicare benefits as well.
Specific information that may be of interest, includes:
• How do some qualify to have a lower Part B premium, or "Extra Help" paying for their prescriptions and/or Part D premiums? How and when can or should I enroll in Medicare?
• What are "Special Enrollment Periods" and why do some qualify to have these all year long?
• What does Medicare cover, what doesn’t it cover, and what might be your potential out of-pocket exposure?
• What to consider when choosing Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans and Part D Prescription Coverage, as well as cost saving strategies for the years ahead?
Registration is requested, and available online at www.myjcpl.org/events, or by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881, DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221, Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.