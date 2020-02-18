NATIONAL BIRD FEEDING MONTH
RENSSELAER — Celebrate National Bird Feeding Month with the Rensselaer Library staff on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Join the library as you learn about birds that “winter” in Indiana and make some special treats for our feathered friends. The event, open to kids in first through fifth grade, runs from 4-5 p.m. and registration appreciated; Limit 12.
Contact Janice or Nancy at 219-866-5881 for more details.
InbeTWEEN THE LINES
DeMOTTE — Children ages 8-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library for InbeTWEEN the Lines Book Discussion on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m.
The library will be discussing the book “When You Reach Me” by Rebecca Stead. Books are available for checkout at the circulation desk and tegistration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at 219-987-2221.
HOMESCHOOL ADVENTURES - FRANCE
DeMOTTE — Homeschoolers of all ages are invited for stories, games, crafts and activities all related to the theme of France on Friday, Feb. 21 at 1:30 p.m.
Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
ADULT PALLET PAINTING
WHEATFIELD — Join the Wheatfield Library for its pallet painting program on Friday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m.
Adults 18 and older are eligible to participate. Refreshments will be provided. Call the Wheatfield Library with any questions (219) 956-3774
COLOR THE STRESS AWAY
RENSSELAER — Love coloring? Want to unwind some stress? Join the Rensselaer Library on the fourth Monday of the month for Color Your Stress Away.
The next session is set for Monday, Feb. 24 from 5:30-7 p.m. Feel free to bring in your own craft project to finish up as part of the UFO (Unfinished Object) Group and come & go as you can. FREE FUN!! Open to ages 15 and up. Limit 15. Contact Linda Poortenga at 219-866-5881 for more information.
GERI-FIT CLASS
RENSSELAER — Geri Fit will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Rensselaer Library,
Classes take place at 11 a.m. There is no cost for this program and participants will follow DVD instruction with staff assistance. This is a chair exercise, strength training, muscle building and maintaining class for senior adults. Please bring your water bottle and 1 or 2 pound weights, if desired. Stretch bands will be provided.
Presenters/contacts: Kari Lentino, Janice Wilma, or Linda Poortenga. Open to anyone ages 50+ with a limit of 10. Registration appreciated.
FRIENDS OF THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — The Friends of the Wheatfield Library, a nonprofit group that exists to benefit the library, will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m.
This volunteer group is always seeking new members! Meetings are held monthly at the library on the fourth Tuesday of every month.
COMPUTER Q & A
RENSSELAER — ‘Computer & Tablet Q & A’ — to be held Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Rensselaer Library at 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. — is a free, informal workshop.
All ages with tablets, laptops and other mobile devices are invited to bring their device and their questions along to the Rensselaer Library, where this hour long, monthly program is designed to address simple, common, technical questions about devices, apps, the Internet, cloud storage and more.
Also learn about the library’s downloadable electronic resources: Libby, OverDrive and Hoopla! Contact Mel at 219-866-5881 for more details.
STORY TIME AT WHEATFIELD
WHEATFIELD — Preschoolers, ages 3-5, are invited to enjoy hearing stories, making craft items and join in other fun activities during the Wheatfield Library's Story Time sessions, offered Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 2:30-3 p.m.
Registration is required, and is available online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
STEAM WORKSHOP
RENSSELAER — The fun in the STEAM Workshop begins on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 4-5 p.m. when we will try some interesting experiments!
For example: How to tell if a food is an acid or a base? What happens when you boil ice? And, what makes us feel hot and cold? 3rd grade and up.
Registration appreciated; Limit 12. Contact Janice or Nancy for more details at 219-866-5881.