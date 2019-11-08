Christmas Gnome Craft, Friday, Nov. 15, 6 p.m., Wheatfield Library. Join the library staff for a fun evening as they make an adorable Winter Gnome. You bring a glue gun, plenty of glue sticks and a sweater sleeve to recycle (optional). We’ll supply the rest of the supplies for the low price of $7.50. All fees must be paid by Nov. 8th in order to attend. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Registration is required to attend. All ages welcome, children must be accompanied by an adult to attend.
Combat Coffee, Monday, Nov. 18, 9:30-11 a.m., Rensselaer Library. Veterans invited to network with other area Vets with coffee, conversation and camaraderie. Registration requested, but not required. Call for details. —Friends of the Library Meeting, Tues., Oct. 22, 7pm, Rensselaer Library; All Friends members and those wishing to join the Friends of the Library welcome. New members always welcome! Call for details.
‘Bookies’ Book Discussion, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2 p.m. OR 7 p.m., DeMotte Library. Join us in a review of The Forgotten Room by Karen White, Beatriz Williams & Lau-ren Willig. Copies available at the library’s circulation desk. Registration.
Men’s Book Group, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m., Rensselaer Library. Everyone is invited to share thoughts and ideas during this morning meeting as we review Telling the Truth by Frederick Buechner. Call to reserve your copy! The Men’s Book Club group was created for men, but anyone can join.