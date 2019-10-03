RENSSELAER — Jasper County Economic Development Organization (JCEDO) will be hosting its second round of Community Engagement Workshops throughout the county over the next two months. Meetings will rotate through different communities in Jasper County and will take place in the evening. The planned workshops will cover challenges and issues facing early childhood education in Jasper County. Individuals from the community are encouraged to attend and participate in conversation. JCEDO’s goal is to lead a robust discussion on the topic and attendees will be asked to address current concerns and future goals, as they relate to early childhood education.
“In the spring JCEDO hosted similar workshops in the various communities of Jasper County” said JCEDO Board Chairman, Rodney Urbano. “A common theme in the spring workshops was early childhood education and we believe the obvious next step is to dig into the topic. This will help JCEDO understand how we can help move early childhood education forward in Jasper County.
The meetings will be held in locations throughout Jasper County. The of meeting dates and locations are as follows:
Oct. 17, 6 p.m. at the Rensselaer Public Library
Oct. 30, 6 p.m. EST at The Depot in Remington
Nov. 12, 6 p.m. at the DeMotte Public Library
“We are very excited for this round of workshops and eager to hear the feedback.” Executive Director, Stephen Eastridge, said when asked about the workshops. “We set up our workshops in the spring on the idea that the community would drive the conversation of future workshops and that’s exactly what is happening. Community members came and voiced their concerns for our communities and early childhood education was among the top concerns.”
For more information, please contact the JCEDO office at (219) 866-3080, Fax (219) 866-3010.