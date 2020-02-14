JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Airport will host a series of rental aircraft question and answer sessions over the next few weeks.
Residents are invited to familiarize themselves with the airport’s new rental aircraft and review the rental agreement necessary to fly the plane. For those ready to rent, please bring a proof of citizenship, ID and license/medical proof (if licensed).
The first Q and A session is set for Thursday, Feb. 20, from 5-7 p.m. at the airport located across from the Jasper County Fairgrounds in Rensselaer. Session two is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 29, from 12-2 p.m. and session three will be held Sunday, March 15, from 2-4 p.m.
Also, a Rusty Pilot program will be held on March 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Presented by the Airport Owners and Pilots Association and hosted by the Jasper County Airport, this free seminar for AOPA members (a fee will be assessed for non-members) is aimed at getting rusty pilots up to speed with the association.
Wings credit cane be applied toward the ground training needed for a flight review and pilots can also use the airport’s new rental plane to compete the flying portion needed to complete the flight review.
On May 8, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the airport will hold its fourth annual Aviation Career Day and Open House. This free and open to the public event is aimed at showcasing numerous aviation careers and various aviation static displays.
Anyone interested in getting an up-close look at aviation is encouraged to attend. The event typically winds down about 2 p.m., so come early, said airport manager Ray Seif. Large groups are encouraged to contact Seif for scheduling arrangements.
Other events slated for this spring and summer include:
• EAA Young Eagles Rally on May 9
• Aviation Summer Camp for eighth- through 12th-graders with the date TBD
• Aviation Summer Camp for seventh-graders and younger with the date TBD
• Private Pilot Ground School
• First Responder Aviation Crash Course
More information about these events will be provided in future editions.