By Tom Sparks
Correspondent
WHEATFIELD — As if the scrimmage to start football season at KV isn’t enough to draw fans by itself, Coach James Broyles has two more tricks up his sleeve for the Friday, Aug. 16 match-up. The scrimmage will be played in the new stadium, and former NFL’er Jared Tomich will be on hand to help cook a dinner that is open to all.
For just $10, those interested can get a chicken dinner and a ticket into the scrimmage. The meal will be set up just outside the new admission booths. After the meal, fans can go inside the new stadium and watch the Kougars and the Boone Grove Wolves square off as each coach tunes up his team for the season.
Tomich was a standout player for Lake Central High School, where his number was recently retired. He played college ball Nebraska and was drafted in 1997 in the second round by the New Orleans Saints where he played for the next four seasons. He wrapped up is career as a member of the Green Bay Packers.