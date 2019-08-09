WHITING — The Brewers of Indiana Guild has announced the Inaugural South Shore Beer Fest, a new fundraiser and beer festival scheduled for Saturday, Sept.21, 2 - 6 p.m. at Whihala Beach in Whiting, Indiana. South Shore Beer Fest directly benefits the Brewers of Indiana Guild and its member breweries and offers regional craft beer enthusiasts the opportunity to enjoy 3 oz. samples of hundreds of Indiana craft beers from 45+ Hoosier breweries and guests while engaging directly with the brewers who made them.
“He was a wise man who invented beer.” Plato
Features and benefits of South Shore Beer Fest include.
• 3 oz. Samples from 50+ Hoosier Breweries and Guests
• Local vendors offering entertainment, games, shopping and food.
• $3 from every ticket purchase will benefit a TBD local charity partner
• Participating breweries include: 10-56 Brewing Company, 18th Street Brewery, 2Toms Brewing Company, 3 Floyds Brewing Company, 450 North Brewing, Bare Hands Brewery, Black Acre Brewing Company, Broad Ripple Brewpub, Burn ‘Em Brewing, Byway Brewing Co. Chapman’s Brewing Company, Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., Crown Brewing, Deer Creek Brewery, Devil’s Trumpet Brewing, Fountain Square Brewery, Hop River Brewing, HopLore Brewing, Indiana City Brewing Company, Ironwood Brewing Co., Junk Ditch Brewing Company, Kekionga Cider Company, Mad Anthony Brewing, Maidens Brewery & Pub, Metazoa Brewing Co., Misbeehavin’ Meads, New Day Craft, New Oberpfalz Brewing, Off Square Brewing, Plat 35 Brewery, Pokro Brewing Co., Shoreline Brewery, Sour Note Brewing, St John Malt Brothers Inc., St. Benedicts Brew Works, Sun King Brewing Company, Switchyard Brewing, Taxman Brewing Company, Triton Brewing Company, Upland Brewing Company, Windmill Brewing, Zorn Brew Works Co., MashCraft Brewing and more.
South Shore Beer Fest tickets are now available. General Admission tickets are $40 and Designated Driver tickets are $10. For more information on South Shore Beer Fest, visit https://drinkin.beer/southshorebeerfest/ or the official Facebook event page https://www.facebook.com/events/854761874917260/?ti=ia Follow #SSBeerFest Brewers of Indiana Guild on:Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, and TikTok.
Buy tickets early and save! South Shore Beer Fest General Admission tickets are available now through Sept. 2, at: https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/14019/whihala-beach-lot-at-whiting-lakefront-park?fbclid=IwAR1qrrG5Qi8ranhtBGXATumc_WEDVPzxuLRn2guwLtslG3dXYPmsPF0N3M4