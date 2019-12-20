Moto On Ice Race #1
Watch the annual Moto On Ice AMA sanctioned motorcycle and ATV Race at South Shore Country Club in Cedar Lake. Gates open at 8 a.m. and race begins at 12 p.m. on Dec. 29. Gate fee is $5/person. The Country Club is located at 14400 Lake Shore Drive, Cedar Lake. *weather permitting
1/2 Off Friday
Visit the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting on Dec. 27, for half-off admission prices. If you can't make it on Friday, make plans to celebrate "Fur Year's Eve" Reggae-style with a balloon and confetti drop at noon. Fur Year's Eve will take place on Dec. 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. See more events and admission prices at mascothalloffame.com.
Cookie Burner Hike
Burn off those extra holiday calories with a hike around Lemon Lake in Crown Point on Dec. 27 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Registration is required, admission is free. Lemon Lake is located at 6322 W. 133rd Avenue in Crown Point. Visit lakecountyparks.com for details or call 219-945-0452.
End of the Year Lock In
Close out 2019 with a lock in at Sky Zone Schererville on Dec. 28, from 10:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. Enjoy jumping all night long, play games and enjoy contests and a live DJ. Tickets are $39.99 for pre-registered individuals ages 10-15. Find tickets at Eventbrite.com; learn more at skyzone.com/schererville.
Cheese & Charcuterie Board Workshop
If you've wondered how to impress your guests at your next party, look no further than 2 Old Goats Market and their upcoming workshop. Cheese & Charcuterie Styling will take place on Dec. 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 12615 Wicker Avenue in Cedar Lake. Ticket price is $75 and includes a board you will build and sample sizes of charcuterie goodies. Tickets available for purchase on Eventbrite.com.
The Legends Series starring Kool & The Gang
The Venue at Horseshoe Casino will host Kool & The Gang on Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $55-100 on Ticketmaster.com. Horseshoe Casino Hammond is located at 777 Casino Center Drive. This is a 21 and over show.