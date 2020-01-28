LAFAYETTE — 4-H volunteers, youth leaders and junior leaders are invited to a 4-H Grows Leaders workshop on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lafayette.
Registration will be held at 8 a.m., CST, with the workshop to run from 8:30-11:30 a.m., CST. The cost is $10 per person and the fee can be paid in cash or check on the morning of the workshop.
The Jasper County Extension Office encourages volunteers and members to continually seek out ways to better their leadership skills in order to strengthen the 4-H program.
“This workshop will give both youth and adults a chance to network with others from across our area as well,” Jasper County 4-H educator Anna Williams said.
Those in attendance will start together for the first half of the workshop before splitting into adult volunteer and youth leadership groups.