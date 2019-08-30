September Library Board meeting
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for September 2019 will be held on Monday, Sept. 16, at 5:30 p.m. in Kocoshis Community Room of the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, located at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village.
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
September Book Discussion “Beach Road"
Roselawn Library is hosting book club on Thursday, Sept. 12, and Thursday, Sept. 26, from 10 to 11 a.m. Participants will read and discuss James Patterson’s novel “Beach Road”. Patterson’s thriller details Tom Dunleavy’s legal support and investigation of a local murder in East Hampton. Filled with twists, turns and The Library will have extra copies available for book club participants to check out.
We will have pastries and coffee available, and this program is free and open to adults.
Register for this free book discussion program by visiting the Roselawn Library, call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at:
Color Zone at Roselawn
Roselawn Library will offer “Color Zone” on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. Drop in to spend a couple of hours with other adults, having fun and expressing your creativity! No experience is necessary.
If you have your own coloring books and materials you are welcome to bring them, but we will have materials available, as well. You may choose your own coloring pages from the variety of images that will be available, and we will provide markers, crayons, or colored pencils. Snacks will be available, and we always have a drawing for a great coloring-related prize!
This program is free and open to those 14 years of age and older. Call 219/345-2010 to register, visit the Roselawn Library, or register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
Roselawn Storytime begins
Roselawn Library is hosting Storytime! Storytime is an 8-week session of action-packed half-hour programs with stories, songs, and activities for children ages 4 and 5 years! Themes like fall, pets, and families make for engaging sessions!
Roselawn will offer Storytime with Miss Hope is on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., beginning Wednesday, Sept. 4, but there is still time to sign up. There is limited space still available, so please contact Roselawn Library by phone at 219/345-2010, or visit the Library to register your child for these entertaining programs. You may register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool
Carnival Party at Lake Village
Children ages 3 years old through Kindergarten are invited to the Carnival! On Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. Lake Village Memorial Township Library will offer all the fun of a carnival - ring tosses, can tosses, a tattoo booth, marble racing and more! Children will have their pictures taken by our amazing attraction - it's so amazing you'll have to see it with your own eyes.
Please visit Lake Village Library to register for this exciting preschool event, or call 219/992-3490 to register. Parents may register children online at:
One On One Technology training available
Newton County Public Library is continuing to offer computer and other personal electronic device assistance in the form of FREE on-on-one help sessions each month.
Topics Library staff will assist with are:
• Computer basics (Window 7,8, 10 and iPads)
• Downloading e-books and audiobooks to your device
• How to use an iPad, Kindle, Android device or smart phone
• Setting up e-mail, Facebook, Skype or other account
• Organizing files, photos and music
• Microsoft Office basics
• Using USB flash drives to save personal data
• Researching a topic on the Internet
Things to know when scheduling a One on One:
• Staff members are unable to troubleshoot or repair devices
• The Library is not liable for any damage to customer equipment that may occur during a help session
• Bring any device you need help with along with you, include power cords, or let us know if you wish to use a stationary computer for instruction
• Staff may not be able to provide assistance for all device types, programs or problems
• Appointments are based on staff availability
• Patrons may only book one 30-minute session at a time
Lake Village will host its next help session on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Please call 219-992-3490 to register for a time slot. Roselawn Library will offer technology help on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Patrons may call 219-345-2010 to register for a time slot. Morocco will offer One on One Technology on Friday, Sept. 20. Interested patrons need to call 219/285-2664to register. Patrons may also sign up online by visiting https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
Space is limited, so please call or visit your branch of the Newton County Public Library.
STEM Club at Roselawn
Children in grades K through 6 are invited to Roselawn Library on Monday, Sept. 9 and 16, at 4 p.m. to explore science through various experiments! Technology, math and engineering will be the focus for Roselawn’s STEM Club meetings, and snacks will be available, as well.
Visit the Roselawn Library at 4421 East State Road 10, or call 219/345-2010 to register. Also, parents may register children online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms
Wooden door hangers at Lake Village, Roselawn
Participants 14 years of age and older are invited to make their choice of 15” round wooden door hangers at Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Wednesday, September 11th at 6 PM, or at Roselawn Library on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 6 p.m.
The libraries will offer three different designs, costing either $20 or $25, depending on the design. This supply fee must be paid in cash when registering for this decorative craft program. Register in person at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village or Roselawn Library, 4421 East State Road 10 in Roselawn. Call Lake Village at 219/992-3490 or Roselawn at 219-345-2010 with any questions, or email your questions to assistantdr@newton.lib.in.us
Teen Lego Challenge at Roselawn
Legos aren’t just for kids, and to prove that Roselawn Library is offering an evening of Teen Lego Challenge! Our attendants will be given a variety of Lego challenges to complete on their own, or with someone else. Each completed Lego Challenge will be on display at the programs!
Teen Lego Competition will be held on Tuesday, September 10th from 6 to 7 PM for students in grades 7 through 12. We will provide Legos and snacks!
Register by visiting the Roselawn Library, or by calling 219/345-2010, or online at:
A busy family’s best friend – slow cooker recipe exchange
Who has time to make dinner? You do! Start your day with your slow cooker loaded and come home to a great family meal! Join us at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, at Roselawn Library with your favorite slow cooker recipe, and check out your neighbor’s family favorite! Participants will bring their favorite slow cooker recipe for others to sample, along with copies of their recipes for everyone. We will spend an enjoyable evening sharing cooking tips and good food while socializing in the Library’s community room. Beverages and serving materials will be provided by the Library. Visit Roselawn Library to register, or call 219/345-2010. Register online at https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
Mother Goose On The Loose to begin at Lake Village
Our fun-filled toddler program, Mother Goose on the Loose, will begin at Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Wednesday, Sept. 18! Mother Goose on the Loose is a series of literature-based programs for children ages 2 and 3. These programs will meet weekly for 8 weeks, and present fun by exploring the theme “Let’s Get Moving!” Children will hear stories, sing, dance, learn finger plays, play together, and meet other children and adults. Moms and babysitters are welcome to sit in, as well.
Miss Corrisa will present Mother Goose on the Loose at Lake Village Memorial Township Library beginning at 10 a.m. We ask parents or caregivers to register children so we know how many little ones to expect. Please visit the Lake Village Memorial Township Library at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village, or call 219/992-3490 to register. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool
Lake Village Storytime begins
Lake Village Memorial Township Library is hosting Storytime! Storytime is an 8-week session of action-packed half-hour programs with stories, songs, and activities for children ages 4 and 5 years! Programs will focus on the theme “Let’s Get Moving!” with stories, singing, dancing, and making new friends – all of which makes for engaging sessions!
Lake Village will offer Storytime with Miss Corrisa on Wednesdays at 11 a.m., beginning Wednesday, Sept. 18. There is limited space still available, so please contact Lake Village Library by phone at 219/992-3490, or visit the Library to register your child for these entertaining programs. You may register online at:
The In Be”Tween”Ers Book Club
Lake Village Memorial Township Library will host the InbeTWEENers Book Club for tweens in grades 5 through 7 at 3:30 p.m. on three Mondays in September – Sept. 16, 23, and 30. Fun ice breakers and other activities will make this book club seem like a great place to hang out more than a formal books club meeting. Like all of our after-school offerings, snacks will be available.
Our first book will be Sharon Draper’s “Out of My Mind.” This book tells the story of Melody Brooks, who’s the smartest girl in her school that no one knows about, because she cannot write or speak.
Parents may register their children for this timely this book by visiting Lake Village Memorial Township Library at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village, by calling 219/992-3490, or online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms
Book Bingo comes to Roselawn
Students in grades K through 6 are invited to Newton County Public for after-school Book Bingo! Book Bingo is just like regular bingo, played with randomly drawn numbers that players match against numbers on their cards, but Book Bingo has great books for prizes! Like all of our after-school programs, we will have snacks available!
Space is limited, so students need to register for this fun afternoon. There is no fee for this event, and refreshments will be provided. Roselawn Library is offering Book Bingo on Tuesday, September 17th from 4 to 5 PM.
Anyone interested in this fun game offering may visit or call Roselawn Library at 219/345-2010, or register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms
Ozobots at Lake Village STEM Club
September STEM Club at Lake Village Memorial Township Library will be robotics fun as children in grades 3 to 6 will learn how to code Ozobots!
Ozobots are cute little robots that fit in the palm of the hand. They can move in patterns created through simple coding with color markers. Lake Village Memorial Township Library will offer Ozobot fun on Tuesday, Sept. 17, or Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 3:30 p.m. Space is limited to 10 students per day, and children may sign up for only one session.
Parents may register children for this engaging STEM Club by visiting Lake Village Memorial Township Library at 9444 N 315 W, by calling 219/992-3490, or online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms
DIY suncatchers at Roselawn
Join us for after-school fun at Roselawn Library as we paint suncatchers! We will have a variety of designs to choose from, and we ask that children wear play clothes, as the paint may stain clothing. Roselawn children in grades 3 through 6 will paint suncatchers on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 4 p.m. Snacks will be served at both sessions.
Parents may register children by calling the Roselawn Library at 219/345-2010, but visiting Roselawn Library, or online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms
Lego Club at Lake Village
Lake Village Memorial Township Library will host its LEGO Building Workshops for children in grades K through 6 – once on Tuesday, September 24th, and again on Wednesday, Sept. 25 Children will be building houses and then protecting them from various disasters! Designs will be displayed at Library at the end of the programs! Snacks will be available, too!
Lego fun will be available at Lake Village from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24 or Wednesday, Sept. 25. Space is limited to 20 students per day, and children may sign up for only one session. Registration is required so please visit the Library, or call Lake Village at 219/992-3490. Parents may register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms
Bedtime Math makes a splash at Roselawn
Roselawn children in grades 3 through 5 will have an exciting after-school event every Monday from Sept. 23 to Oct. 28. Build stuff, toss beach balls, make sticky mazes, and make a mess – it’s an all-new math club!
Bedtime Math’s Crazy 8s Club is designed to get kids fired up about math by helping kids learn to love numbers so they can handle math in real life. This fun mathtastic adventure will be held Mondays from 4 to 5 p.m.
Parents may visit the Roselawn Library to register their children, or call 219/345-2010. Parents may also register children online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.