RENSSELAER — On Saturday, Oct. 19, Franciscan Health Rensselaer is partnering with Fountain Stone Theater to show a free movie for those with sensory issues. The movie will start at 10:30 a.m. (CST) with doors opening at 10 a.m.
Sensory issues often make sitting through a movie at a movie theater difficult or impossible. This is due to lighting and volume changes that can have various effects on viewers with sensitivities. For this sensory friendly movie, to provide a comfortable viewing experience, lights will be brighter, and volume lowered.
Concessions will also be available for purchase, but attendees are welcome to bring snacks for specific dietary needs.
The title of the movie will be announced at a later date. This event will be held in Fountain Stone Theaters, located at 1376 Saint Gaspar Drive, Rensselaer.
The movie is free for each special-needs individual, along with one guest. Other family members and friends are welcome to attend at the regular matinee price. Please keep in mind that seating is limited.
For more information, please call (219) 866-2080 or visit FranciscanHealth.org/Events.