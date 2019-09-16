DEMOTTE — Do you know how beneficial bats are to our environment? Bat naturalists Dan and Sharon Peterson will be visiting the DeMotte Library to entertain guests as they present “Incredible Bats,” on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 1 p.m. Families are invited to view live bats and learn about different species, how bats echo-locate, and what contributions they make to the environment. Get up close and personal with these misunderstood creatures, and learn about the difficulties facing bats and what steps we can take to protect them. You won’t want to miss this free, educational event! Registration is required, and available online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
Fly over to DeMotte Library for ‘Incredible Bats!’
Cheri Shelhart
