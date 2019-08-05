WHEATFIELD — First Church is kicking off a brand-new season of their women’s ministry, Sisterhood, with Be-YOU-tiful Worship night on Friday, Aug. 16, starting at 5:45 p.m.
This women’s night is an amazing opportunity for women in the surrounding community to explore what worshiping Jesus looks like together. It will be an empowering and encouraging time for ladies to come together and celebrate who they are in Jesus and to give back through a gift card donation. First Church encourages women to come to this event and to bring a gift card to donate to those in need. Join First Church for a night of laughter, friendship, dinner, worship, and a powerful message from God’s Word.
Be-YOU-tiful is a free event for women 12 years and older. Childcare will be provided.