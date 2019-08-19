Goodstock Music Festival
Operation Restoring Hope Music Festival supports veterans in need and takes place on Aug. 24 at, Foster Park in Goodland. Enjoy music from RockAmerica, British Invasion, Rock of Ages and more while supporting veterans. Adult admission is $20. See a complete line-up and more information at goodstockmusicfestival.com.
Aukiki River Fest
Join the Kankakee Valley Historical Society to learn about how people lived more than 350 years ago. Festivities will take place on Aug. 24-25, at 1097 Baums Bridge Road in Kouts. Enjoy a historical auto display shop, music, period-themed food and more. Call 219-766-2302 for more information.
Classical Blast: From Bach to Rock
Bach to Rock concert will rock Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Cranberries, Muse and more on Aug. 24, at the Hobart Art Theatre in Hobart. Admission is $20 at the door. See upcoming shows at the Art Theatre at Fandango.com.
Pumpkin Fest
Crown Brewery is once again hosting Pumpkin Fest on Sept. 14, from 5 - 9 p.m. This event is family friendly and open to all ages. There will be kid's crafts, live music, bounce house and more. Adults can enjoy a special pumpkin ale. Festivities will take place at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point. Search "Pumpkin Fest" on brownpapertickets.com for ticket information.
South Shore Beer Fest
Enjoy hundreds of craft beers from more than 50 Hoosier breweries and guests at the South Shore Beer Fest on Sept. 21, from 2-6 p.m. in Whiting. Tickets available for purchase for $35 (until Labor Day) at drinkin.beer. This is a 21 and over event.