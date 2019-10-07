Munster Ale Fest
Beer enthusiasts can enjoy the 6th Annual Munster Ale Fest on Oct. 12 from 1 – 4 p.m. An array of craft beer, hard ciders and food will be available. The festivities will take place at Centennial Park located at 900 N. Centennial Drive in Munster. Tickets available at Eventbrite.com.
Wickedly Whiting
The 5th Annual Wickedly Whiting will take place on Oct. 12 from 11a.m. to 11 p.m. in downtown Whiting. Dress up and enjoy spooky specialty vendors, food, live entertainment, a beer garden and much more. Visit wickedlywhiting.com.
Fall Fest
Enjoy family fun, entertainment, traditional arts and crafts and food vendors at this year's Fall Fest at Buckely Homestead County Park - A Living History Farm. Event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit lakecountyparks.com for details.
Fall Colors Hike
Join a ranger for the Fall Colors Hike at the historic Bailly Homestead and Chellberg Farm on Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. Walk among several historic structures and view the changing leaves. The Farm is located at 618 N. Mineral Springs Road in Porter. Visit nps.gov/indu for more information on this and other fall events at the Indiana Dunes National Park.
Haunted Trail and Family Fall Fest
Trick-or-Treat along the spooky trail and enjoy crafts and games at Friendship Botanic Gardens in Michigan City. The Fest will take place on Oct. 12 from 2 - 5 p.m. Tickets for this family-friendly event are available at Eventbrite.com or at the door.