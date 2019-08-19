DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Library will host One Shot: The World War II Photography of John A. Bushemi, one of the Indiana Historical Society’s (IHS's) traveling exhibits, currently on display until Sept. 11. The exhibit, featuring images of American GIs who participated in World War II invasions, will be on display at the DeMotte Library, located at 901 S Birch St. SW.
Visitors to the exhibit will be immersed in the Gary native's views through numerous magazine covers and personal photographs, including those of the soldiers with whom he traveled. One series of photographs shows soldiers training at Ft. Bragg, in what Bushemi's friend and colleague Marion Hargrove called the "Hardening Process." Another series includes close-up portraits of soldiers who were featured in a YANK article about the battle for New Georgia.
Bushemi died Feb. 19, 1944, when he and other correspondents became the target for a series of Japanese knee-mortar shells during the invasion of Eniwetok. Shrapnel from the shells hit and mortally wounded the photographer. As navy surgeons frantically attempted to save Bushemi's life, the photographer gave his epitaph, telling colleague Merle Miller "be sure to get those pictures back to the office." Images of both Bushemi's battleship funeral service and his funeral service back home in Gary, Ind., are included in the exhibit.
For more information about One Shot: The World War II Photography of John A. Bushemi, call the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221 or visit www.myjcpl.org/events.
About IHS Traveling Exhibitions
Historical societies, museums, libraries, schools and other nonprofit organizations in Indiana can book this and other traveling exhibits through IHS’s Local History Services department. Exhibits may be borrowed for approximately four to five weeks at a time. To book an exhibit, please contact Karen DePauw at localhistoryservices@indianahistory.org or (317) 233-3110. For more information about the traveling exhibit program, visit www.indianahistory.org.