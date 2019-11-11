Community calendar

SATURDAY, NOV. 16
• BLOOD DRIVE: St. Cecilia Catholic Church is hosting a blood drive on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through the American Red Cross. Please call 1-800-RED CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code “stceciliacc” to schedule your blood donation appointment. Be the lifeline patients need. Give blood.
• ADDAMS FAMILY RESCHEDULED: Due to unforeseen circumstances the KV Theatre Troupe cancelled its performances of the Addams Family on Nov. 8 and 9. The play has been rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. 23
• ANNUAL TURKEY DINNER/BAKE SALE: St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rensselaer is hosting their annual Turkey Dinner/Bake Sale on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. The menu will be turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, salad, dessert and a beverage. Carry outs will be available. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance from members of the church or by calling the church office at 219-866-7681. The church is located at 704 E. Grace St., Rensselaer.
SATURDAY, DEC. 7
• CHRISTMAS MUSIC: Two local Wheatfield residents, Kristin Bristol (violin) and her daughter Ella Bristol (harp) will perform Christmas music at the Wheatfield Library on Saturday, Dec. 7, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Come to the library and enjoy a delightful string duet playing our favorite Christmas songs.
SATURDAY, DEC. 14
• CHRISTMAS TEA: A Cup of Christmas Tea is planned for Saturday, Dec. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. Come join them for an afternoon of Christmas sweets and savories. Call Pat at 219-987-3403 for reservations and cost. There will be a holiday basket drawings. All proceeds are for the restoration of the Fairchild House.
FRIDAY, DEC. 13 – SATURDAY, DEC. 14
• HOLIDAY BAKE SALE: The Wheatfield Friends of the Library will host their annual Christmas Bake Sale on Friday, Dec. 13, from 1 to 4 p.m., and on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop by and pick up some delicious items to share with family for the holidays and support your local library!
FRIDAY, DEC. 20 –SATURDAY, DEC. 21
• HARRY POTTER CHRISTMAS BREAKOUT: The Wheatfield Public Library will host escape rooms at their Harry Potter Christmas Breakout on Friday, Dec. 20, 1 – 4 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information will be available on the library’s website.
ONGOING
• COFFEE BREAK: Bethel Christian Reformed Church hosts “Coffee Break: Touching lives with Love through the study of God’s Word,” every Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The church, located at 521 S. Halleck St., in DeMotte, offers Bible Study, coffee and snacks, fellowship and child care with nursery activities so moms can get a break! This year the study will be on “Elijah/Elisha.” For more information, call Velma at 219-987-4393, Brenda: 219-987-3005 or the church at 219-987-2005. The website is www.bethelcrcdemotte.org. Coffee Break begins Sept. 18.
• PAINTING CLASS: The Fase Senior Center is offering painting classes on Tuesdays, from 9 to 11 a.m. If you like to paint or would like to learn, the cost is only $3 per person to cover all supplies for each month you participate. New artwork is started at the beginning of each month.
• VETERANS FOOD SHELF: The Jasper County Veterans Council is collecting non-perishable food items and gift certificates for its Veterans Food Shelf. Items that will be accepted for donation should be in unopened, undamaged containers that have not yet expired. That also goes for donations of personal hygiene products. All donations can either be delivered to the Jasper County Veterans Office or arrangements can be made for pick-up. For more information, contact Pat at (219) 866-9424.
• BLUE STAR BANNERS: Any parent who has a child on active military duty, please call the Jasper County Veterans Service Office, 219-866-9424 or 4901, to receive a Blue Star Banner.
• NUTRITION LESSONS: Free nutrition lessons will be given the first Thursday of each month at the Fase Senior Center in DeMotte, located at Ind. 10 and 600 West. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. Please call no later than 9 a.m. the day before for lunch reservations. A donation of $2 per person would be appreciated.
• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Celebrate Recovery meets weekly at 6:30 - 9 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, 1424 8th St. SE, DeMotte. Find them on Facebook @ Celebrate Recovery DeMotte, for freedom from any hurt, habit or hang-up.
• AA MEETING: Roselawn Fellowship closed Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, every Monday at 7:30 p.m., at Community Christian Reformed Church at 10498 N. 450 E., North of State Road 10 in Roselawn.
• ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: Alzheimer’s Support Group for Family and Caregivers, 4 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month, at Jasper County Community Services at 967 E. Leopold St. in Rensselaer.
• HISTORY MUSEUM: The Jasper County Historical Society Museum, at 479 N. Van Rensselaer Street in Rensselaer is open the first and third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• AA MEETING: Alcoholics Anonymous Support Group, 6 p.m. each Wednesday at the Wheatfield Library Conference Room.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: Narcotics Anonymous Support Group, 7 p.m. each Tuesday at Rensselaer Church of the Nazarene, 200 S. McKinley Ave.