Community calendar

FRIDAY, AUG. 23
• BINGO WITH KELLY: Bingo with Kelly, the Jasper County Community Services transportation director, will be held Friday, Aug. 23, at the Fase Senior Center in DeMotte beginning at noon. Kelly Bauer will be sponsoring the bingo and giving a small presentation on the JCCS transportation program. To reserve a lunch meal on this day, call the center at 219-987-7909 by 9 a.m. the day before. Meal participants must be 60 or older.
SATURDAY, AUG. 24
• 5TH ANNUAL VETERANS VEHICLE SHOW: The Jasper County Veterans Council is having its 5th Annual Veterans Car, Bike, Truck & Tractor Show on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wheatfield American Legion Post 406 in Wheatfield. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and dash plaques will be given to the first 100 entrants. Awards begins at 2 p.m. Trophies presented by the American Legion, Legion Auxiliary and S.A.L. The day includes various vendors, Indiana National Guard Kids’ obstacle course and Historic Military Impressions WWII artifact display.
• WILDFLOWER HIKE: On Aug. 24, join Friends of the Sands from 9 to 11 a.m. for a Wildflower Hike at the Illinois Chapter of The Nature Conservancy’s Pembroke Savanna. Join Rob Littiken from The Nature Conservancy for a tour of one of the highest quality preserves in the state: Pembroke Savanna. Beneath a spacious canopy of black oaks, we’ll view a stunning display of rough-blazing star (Liatris aspera) and learn about this unique preserve. Plan to bring good hiking shoes, sunscreen, and insect repellent. Please RSVP for this event. Contact Jeanette Jaskula at jmjaskula@yahoo.com or 219-869-1004 for more information or to RSVP.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 28
• ANNUAL SCHUMACHER LUNCHEON: All former Schumacher employees invited to the annual Schumacher Luncheon at Royal Oak Restaurant, Rensselaer, behind Walmart, 11:30 a.m. CST. Bring any pictures of your own you may have. Miriam 866-3911, Lauretta 863-1685.
FRIDAY, AUG. 30
• COLOR OF THE MONTH BINGO: The Fase Senior Center hosts the Color of the Month Bingo on Friday, Aug. 30. The color of the month is blue, so please bring a wrapped blue item valed at $2. There will be as many games as there are participants. Bingo starts at noon. To reserve a meal, call by 9 a.m. the day before. Meal participants must be 60 or older and meals are $2 per person.
SEPT. 6,7,8
• LITTLE COUSIN JASPER FESTIVAL: The Little Cousin Jasper Festival will be held at Courthouse Square, in Rensselaer. Magic shows, food, crafts, entertainment, parade, contests, 5-K walk/run, car show and more! Sunday is Kids’ Day. Applications @littlecousinjasperfestival.com
FRIDAY, SEPT. 6
• POET VOICES: Poet Voices In Concert will be held at the West Central High School on Sept. 6, 7 p.m. EDT. The concert will also feature Elijan and Caden Waibel, Gave Huber and Isaiah Cook. The concert benefits the Humanitarian Distribution Center. Ice cream will be available all evening. For information call 219-204-0370. A $15 suggested donation will be accepted at the door.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 7
• COMMUNITY BANDFEST: It’s the 10th anniversary of the Community Bandfest on Saturday, Sept. 7. The Community Bandfest at the Roselawn True Value Hardware in Roselawn, will feature Rhett Walker Band, Cloverton, Attaboy and Once Ascended. A special 10th anniversary presentation will begin at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free, as well as free parking, food, refreshments and face painting. Buy a T-shirt to be automatically entered to win a guitar autographed by Rhett Walker. Radio station Shine.FM will be there too. Roselawn True Value is located at 5653 E. St. Rd. 10. This is an outdoor event, so bring a chair! The rain location will be the Community Christian Reformed Church at 10498 N. 450 E, DeMotte (Roselawn).
_________
ONGOING
• DEMOTTE DEPOT MUSEUM: The DeMotte Historical Society’s Depot Museum is now open each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and by appointment at other times. The Depot has many items available that would make perfect gifts for anyone interested in local history. Call 987-3063 for information.
• PAINTING CLASS: The Fase Senior Center is offering painting classes on Tuesdays, from 9 to 11 a.m. If you like to paint or would like to learn, the cost is only $3 per person to cover all supplies for each month you participate. New artwork is started at the beginning of each month.
• VETERANS FOOD SHELF: The Jasper County Veterans Council is collecting non-perishable food items and gift certificates for its Veterans Food Shelf. Items that will be accepted for donation should be in unopened, undamaged containers that have not yet expired. That also goes for donations of personal hygiene products. All donations can either be delivered to the Jasper County Veterans Office or arrangements can be made for pick-up. For more information, contact Pat at (219) 866-9424.
• NUTRITION LESSONS: Free nutrition lessons will be given the first Thursday of each month at the Fase Senior Center in DeMotte, located at Ind. 10 and 600 West. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. Please call no later than 9 a.m. the day before for lunch reservations. A donation of $2 per person would be appreciated.
• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Celebrate Recovery meets weekly at 6:30 — 9 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, 1424 8th St. SE, DeMotte. Find them on Facebook @ Celebrate Recovery DeMotte, for freedom from any hurt, habit or hang-up.
• AA MEETING: Roselawn Fellowship closed Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, every Monday at 7:30 p.m., at Community Christian Reformed Church at 10498 N. 450 E., North of State Road 10 in Roselawn.
• ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: Alzheimer’s Support Group for Family and Caregivers, 4 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month, at Jasper County Community Services at 967 E. Leopold St. in Rensselaer.
• HISTORY MUSEUM: The Jasper County Historical Society Museum, at 479 N. Van Rensselaer Street in Rensselaer is open the first and third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• AA MEETING: Alcoholics Anonymous Support Group, 6 p.m. each Wednesday at the Wheatfield Library Conference Room.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: Narcotics Anonymous Support Group, 7 p.m. each Tuesday at Rensselaer Church of the Nazarene, 200 S. McKinley Ave.