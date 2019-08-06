Community calendar

FRIDAY, AUG. 9 – SATURDAY, AUG. 10
• TOUCH OF DUTCH: The DeMotte Chamber is sponsoring the annual Touch of Dutch Festival beginning Friday, Aug. 9 through Saturday, Aug. 10. The festival includes the annual Touch of Dutch Parade Saturday morning at 10 a.m., The Rotary Ramble 5K, entertainment Friday evening and during the day on Saturday, Dutch food, crafts, vendors and fun. For more information, visit the Touch of Dutch on Facebook.
SATURDAY, AUG. 10
• SUMMER VOLUNTEER WORKDAY: Join Land Steward Tony Capizzo for a Summer Volunteer Workday at Kankakee Sands to learn about and remove such invasive plants such as common teasel, Queen Anne’s lace, and spotted knapweed. Though they are attractive plants, they will rapidly overtake and degrade a prairie. During this workday, the plants will either be hand-pulled or chopped at the base using machetes. There will be a short hike through the prairie to reach the work-site. Protective equipment such as gloves and safety glasses will be provided. Meet at the main office at 3294 N US 41, Morocco. Contact Tony Capizzo for more information and to RSVP, acapizzo@tnc.org.
• FREE CONCERT: The Parr Church is hosting a free concert will be Saturday, Aug. 10, at 6 pm., featuring the Woodsmen Quartet. All are welcome.
• “PERSEIDS ON THE PRAIRIE”: August 10, join Friends of the Sands for an evening of “Perseids on the Prairie,” at The Nature Conservancy’s Kankakee Sands in Newton County. The Perseid meteor shower, which is known to produce many bright meteors, peaks this week in August. Join your hosts, Tom and Susan Vanes, for a night of star-gazing. Don’t forget to bring your chairs. We’ll have a fire going and we invite you to bring your favorite night-time snack to share with the group. Please RSVP for this event. Contact Tom or Susan at vanes720@yahoo.com for more information or to RSVP.
SUNDAY, AUG. 11
• BINGO: American Legion Post 238, Roselawn, is hosting Bingo on Sunday, Aug. 11. Doors open at noon, with the Early Bird game beginning at 12:30 - 1 p.m. followed by regular Bingo. Food will be available for purchase.
SUNDAY, AUG. 18
• JASPER COUNTY FAIR ASSOCIATION FLEA MARKET/ANIMAL SWAP MEET: The Jasper County Fair Association Flea Market/Animal Swap Meet will be Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Jasper County Fairgrounds, 2671 W. Clark St., Hwy. 114, Rensselaer, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., rain or shine.
SATURDAY, AUG. 24
• 5TH ANNUAL VETERANS VEHICLE SHOW: The Jasper County Veterans Council is having its 5th Annual Veterans Car, Bike, Truck & Tractor Show on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wheatfield American Legion Post 406 in Wheatfield. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and dash plaques will be given to the first 100 entrants. Awards begins at 2 p.m. Trophies presented by the American Legion, Legion Auxiliary and S.A.L. The day includes various vendors, Indiana National Guard Kids’ obstacle course and Historic Military Impressions WWII artifact display.
• WILDFLOWER HIKE: On Aug. 24, join Friends of the Sands from 9 to 11 a.m. for a Wildflower Hike at the Illinois Chapter of The Nature Conservancy’s Pembroke Savanna. Join Rob Littiken from The Nature Conservancy for a tour of one of the highest quality preserves in the state: Pembroke Savanna. Beneath a spacious canopy of black oaks, we’ll view a stunning display of rough-blazing star (Liatris aspera) and learn about this unique preserve. Plan to bring good hiking shoes, sunscreen, and insect repellent. Please RSVP for this event. Contact Jeanette Jaskula at jmjaskula@yahoo.com or 219-869-1004 for more information or to RSVP.
ONGOING
• DEMOTTE DEPOT MUSEUM: The DeMotte Historical Society’s Depot Museum is now open each Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, and by appointment at other times. The Depot has many items available that would make perfect gifts for anyone interested in local history. Call 987-3063 for information.
• PAINTING CLASS: The Fase Senior Center is offering painting classes on Tuesdays, from 9 to 11 a.m. If you like to paint or would like to learn, the cost is only $3 per person to cover all supplies for each month you participate. New artwork is started at the beginning of each month.
• VETERANS FOOD SHELF: The Jasper County Veterans Council is collecting non-perishable food items and gift certificates for its Veterans Food Shelf. Items that will be accepted for donation should be in unopened, undamaged containers that have not yet expired. That also goes for donations of personal hygiene products. All donations can either be delivered to the Jasper County Veterans Office or arrangements can be made for pick-up. For more information, contact Pat at (219) 866-9424.
• NUTRITION LESSONS: Free nutrition lessons will be given the first Thursday of each month at the Fase Senior Center in DeMotte, located at Ind. 10 and 600 West. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. Please call no later than 9 a.m. the day before for lunch reservations. A donation of $2 per person would be appreciated.
• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Celebrate Recovery meets weekly at 6:30 - 9 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, 1424 8th St. SE, DeMotte. Find them on Facebook @ Celebrate Recovery DeMotte, for freedom from any hurt, habit or hang-up.
• AA MEETING: Roselawn Fellowship closed Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, every Monday at 7:30 p.m., at Community Christian Reformed Church at 10498 N. 450 E., North of State Road 10 in Roselawn.
• ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: Alzheimer’s Support Group for Family and Caregivers, 4 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month, at Jasper County Community Services at 967 E. Leopold St. in Rensselaer.
• HISTORY MUSEUM: The Jasper County Historical Society Museum, at 479 N. Van Rensselaer Street in Rensselaer is open the first and third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• AA MEETING: Alcoholics Anonymous Support Group, 6 p.m. each Wednesday at the Wheatfield Library Conference Room.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: Narcotics Anonymous Support Group, 7 p.m. each Tuesday at Rensselaer Church of the Nazarene, 200 S. McKinley Ave.