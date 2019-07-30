Community calendar

FRIDAY, AUG. 2
• MUSIC JAM: The monthly Music Jam at the Roselawn American Legion, located 2 miles west of I-65 on State Road 10 is Friday, Aug. 2. It will be a carry-in so bring a dish to share! There will be door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, musician door prizes, a large dance floor and great music.
Betty Tetzlaff, Larry Long, Gabe Janky, Brian Holms, Dean Kingma, and other musicians will be there to play your favorite tunes. Doors open at 4 p.m., music starts at 4:30, and food service starts at 5 p.m. For more information call Betty at (219) 345-5825
• LIBRARY BOARD MEETING: The Jasper County Public Library Board of Trustees budget committee will meet on Friday, Aug. 2, at 8 a.m. in the Rensselaer Library’s meeting room to review the 2020 budget recommendations. Meetings are open to the public. The Rensselaer Public Library is located at 208 W. Susan St., Rensselaer.
• SENIOR DAY IN JASPER COUNTY: All seniors are welcome to attend Senior Day in Jasper County activities on Friday, Aug. 2. Starting with a free movie for seniors age 55 and older, the day begins at the Fountain Stone Theater in Rensselaer, with doors opening at 8:30 a.m. Free transportation to events is offered through the Jasper County Community Services to the theater and the JCCS Rensselaer Senior Center. Following the movie, a free lunch for those 60 and over will be at the Rensselaer Senior Center starting at 11:30, with free Bingo for ages 55 and over immediately following the lunch.
All Jasper County Community Service Senior Centers are joining for lunch on this day at one location. The Fase and Remington Senior Center participants will be having lunch at the Rensselaer Senior Center at 1:30 a.m. (CST) All lunch reservations must be called in by 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 30. Call the nearest center for reservations for the lunch, movie and transportation. The Fase Center in DeMotte can be reached at 219-987-7909.
SATURDAY, AUG. 3
• GRAND OPENING: Autumn Trace Independent and Assisted Living will host its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is invited to see Rensselaer’s newest independent and assisted living community with guided tours and door prizes. For more information call 574-780-7022. Autumn Trace is located at 1384 Saint Gaspar Dr., Rensselaer. Visit their website at www.AutumnTraceCommunities.com.
• BACK TO SCHOOL FAIR: This Saturday will be the 6th Annual Back to School Fair. If the cost of school supplies is just too much for your family, plese come to Spencer Park on Aug. 3. The fair runs from 10 a.m. to noon. It is open only to students who live in the Kankakee Valley School District or who will attend DeMotte Christian School Corporation. Proof of residency is required. Once you and your students, who wish to collect supplies have checked in, enjoy food, music, face painting and balloon animals while you wait for your number to be called. This entire event is free and made possible by the generosity of many local churches and businesses. For more information visit Facebook. Search for Back to School Fair-DeMotte/Wheatfield.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7
• RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY: Jasper County Community Services will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Rensselaer Senior Center for the newest transit minivan. The ribbon cutting begins at 10 a.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 10
• FREE CONCERT: The Parr Church is hosting a free concert will be Saturday, Aug. 10, at 6 pm., featuring the Woodsmen Quartet. All are welcome.
FRIDAY, AUG. 9 – SATURDAY, AUG. 10
• TOUCH OF DUTCH: The DeMotte Chamber is sponsoring the annual Touch of Dutch Festival beginning Friday, Aug. 9 through Saturday, Aug. 10. The festival includes the annual Touch of Dutch Parade Saturday morning at 10 a.m., The Rotary Ramble 5K, entertainment Friday evening and during the day on Saturday, Dutch food, crafts, vendors and fun. For more information, visit the Touch of Dutch on Facebook.
SATURDAY, AUG. 24
• 5TH ANNUAL VETERANS VEHICLE SHOW: The Jasper County Veterans Council is having its 5th Annual Veterans Car, Bike, Truck & Tractor Show on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wheatfield American Legion Post 406 in Wheatfield. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and dash plaques will be given to the first 100 entrants. Awards begins at 2 p.m. Trophies presented by the American Legion, Legion Auxiliary and S.A.L. The day includes various vendors, Indiana National Guard Kids’ obstacle course and Historic Military Impressions WWII artifact display
—————
ONGOING
• DEMOTTE DEPOT MUSEUM: The DeMotte Historical Society’s Depot Museum is now open each Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, and by appointment at other times. The Depot has many items available that would make perfect gifts for anyone interested in local history. Call 987-3063 for information.
• PAINTING CLASS: The Fase Senior Center is offering painting classes on Tuesdays, from 9 to 11 a.m. If you like to paint or would like to learn, the cost is only $3 per person to cover all supplies for each month you participate. New artwork is started at the beginning of each month.
• VETERANS FOOD SHELF: The Jasper County Veterans Council is collecting non-perishable food items and gift certificates for its Veterans Food Shelf. Items that will be accepted for donation should be in unopened, undamaged containers that have not yet expired. That also goes for donations of personal hygiene products. All donations can either be delivered to the Jasper County Veterans Office or arrangements can be made for pick-up. For more information, contact Pat at (219) 866-9424.
• NUTRITION LESSONS: Free nutrition lessons will be given the first Thursday of each month at the Fase Senior Center in DeMotte, located at Ind. 10 and 600 West. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. Please call no later than 9 a.m. the day before for lunch reservations. A donation of $2 per person would be appreciated.
• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Celebrate Recovery meets weekly at 6:30 — 9 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, 1424 8th St. SE, DeMotte. Find them on Facebook @ Celebrate Recovery DeMotte, for freedom from any hurt, habit or hang-up.
• AA MEETING: Roselawn Fellowship closed Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, every Monday at 7:30 p.m., at Community Christian Reformed Church at 10498 N. 450 E., North of State Road 10 in Roselawn.
• ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: Alzheimer’s Support Group for Family and Caregivers, 4 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month, at Jasper County Community Services at 967 E. Leopold St. in Rensselaer.
• HISTORY MUSEUM: The Jasper County Historical Society Museum, at 479 N. Van Rensselaer Street in Rensselaer is open the first and third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• AA MEETING: Alcoholics Anonymous Support Group, 6 p.m. each Wednesday at the Wheatfield Library Conference Room.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: Narcotics Anonymous Support Group, 7 p.m. each Tuesday at Rensselaer Church of the Nazarene, 200 S. McKinley Ave.