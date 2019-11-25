Community calendar

THURSDAY, NOV. 28
• FREE TURKEY DINNER: The United Methodist Church of DeMotte is hosting a free Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 28, from noon-3 p.m. at the church at 227 N. Halleck St.
SATURDAY, NOV. 30
• CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: The annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Wheatfield’s Centennial Park is Saturday, Nov. 30, at 5 p.m. The Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the evening offering ham and bean soup cooked over an open fire, and hot chocolate. Children can visit with Santa and have a picture taken with him. He will lead the countdown to the tree lighting at 6 p.m.
SUNDAY, DEC. 1
• FIRST CHURCH CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW: It’s the third year of First Church’s Christmas Light Display. Beginning Sunday, Dec. 1, through Monday, Jan. 6, tune your car radio to 87.9 FM, drive into First Church’s North Parking Lot between 5-10 p.m. and enjoy 30 minutes of your favorite Christmas music coordinated with lights. There is no better way to get into the Christmas spirit!
FRIDAY, DEC. 6
• CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK: The DeMotte Chamber of Commerce is hosting Christmas in the Park at the Spencer Park Fountain on Friday, Dec. 6. Santa arrives by fire truck at 5 p.m. and the tree lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Come to see Santa, enjoy hot cocoa, cookies and candy canes. Photos will also be taken with Santa.
• MUSIC JAM & FISH FRY: The monthly Music Jam and Fish Fry at the Roselawn American Legion Post 238, located 2 miles west of I-65 on State Road 10, is Friday, Dec. 6. On the menu are fish, shrimp or a combo platter or chicken nuggets. All meals served with baked potato or fries, cole slaw and bread. Come for the door prizes, 50/50 drawing, musician door prizes, the large dance floor, and great music. Betty Tetzlaff, Larry Long, Gabe Janky, Brian Holms, Dean Kingma, and other musicians will be there to play your favorite tunes. Doors open 4 p.m. Music starts at 4:30 and food starts 5:30 p.m. For more information call Betty at (219) 345-5825.
SATURDAY, DEC. 7
• CHRISTMAS MUSIC: Two local Wheatfield residents, Kristin Bristol (violin) and her daughter Ella Bristol (harp) will perform Christmas music at the Wheatfield Library on Saturday, Dec. 7, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Come to the library and enjoy a delightful string duet playing our favorite Christmas songs.
SATURDAY, DEC. 14
• CHRISTMAS TEA: A Cup of Christmas Tea is planned for Saturday, Dec. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. Come join them for an afternoon of Christmas sweets and savories. Call Pat at 219-987-3403 for reservations and cost. There will be a holiday basket drawings. All proceeds are for the restoration of the Fairchild House.
FRIDAY, DEC. 13 – SATURDAY, DEC. 14
• HOLIDAY BAKE SALE: The Wheatfield Friends of the Library will host their annual Christmas Bake Sale on Friday, Dec. 13, from 1 to 4 p.m., and on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop by and pick up some delicious items to share with family for the holidays and support your local library!
FRIDAY, DEC. 20 –SATURDAY, DEC. 21
• HARRY POTTER CHRISTMAS BREAKOUT: The Wheatfield Public Library will host escape rooms at their Harry Potter Christmas Breakout on Friday, Dec. 20, 1 – 4 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information will be available on the library’s website.
ONGOING
• COFFEE BREAK: Bethel Christian Reformed Church hosts “Coffee Break: Touching lives with Love through the study of God’s Word,” every Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The church, located at 521 S. Halleck St., in DeMotte, offers Bible Study, coffee and snacks, fellowship and child care with nursery activities so moms can get a break! This year the study will be on “Elijah/Elisha.” For more information, call Velma at 219-987-4393, Brenda: 219-987-3005 or the church at 219-987-2005. The website is www.bethelcrcdemotte.org. Coffee Break begins Sept. 18.
• PAINTING CLASS: The Fase Senior Center is offering painting classes on Tuesdays, from 9 to 11 a.m. If you like to paint or would like to learn, the cost is only $3 per person to cover all supplies for each month you participate. New artwork is started at the beginning of each month.
• VETERANS FOOD SHELF: The Jasper County Veterans Council is collecting non-perishable food items and gift certificates for its Veterans Food Shelf. Items that will be accepted for donation should be in unopened, undamaged containers that have not yet expired. That also goes for donations of personal hygiene products. All donations can either be delivered to the Jasper County Veterans Office or arrangements can be made for pick-up. For more information, contact Pat at (219) 866-9424.
• BLUE STAR BANNERS: Any parent who has a child on active military duty, please call the Jasper County Veterans Service Office, 219-866-9424 or 4901, to receive a Blue Star Banner.
• NUTRITION LESSONS: Free nutrition lessons will be given the first Thursday of each month at the Fase Senior Center in DeMotte, located at Ind. 10 and 600 West. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. Please call no later than 9 a.m. the day before for lunch reservations. A donation of $2 per person would be appreciated.
• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Celebrate Recovery meets weekly at 6:30 — 9 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, 1424 8th St. SE, DeMotte. Find them on Facebook @ Celebrate Recovery DeMotte, for freedom from any hurt, habit or hang-up.
• AA MEETING: Roselawn Fellowship closed Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, every Monday at 7:30 p.m., at Community Christian Reformed Church at 10498 N. 450 E., North of State Road 10 in Roselawn.
• ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: Alzheimer’s Support Group for Family and Caregivers, 4 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month, at Jasper County Community Services at 967 E. Leopold St. in Rensselaer.
• HISTORY MUSEUM: The Jasper County Historical Society Museum, at 479 N. Van Rensselaer Street in Rensselaer is open the first and third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• AA MEETING: Alcoholics Anonymous Support Group, 6 p.m. each Wednesday at the Wheatfield Library Conference Room.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: Narcotics Anonymous Support Group, 7 p.m. each Tuesday at Rensselaer Church of the Nazarene, 200 S. McKinley Ave.