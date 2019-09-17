Community calendar

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21
• SANDHILL CRANE FESTIVAL: The annual Sandhill Crane Festival & Car Show is Saturday, Sept. 21, beginning at 10 a.m. with the popular car show registration beginning at 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. The awards ceremony begins at 4 p.m. held at the center stage at Centennial Park in Wheatfield. All around the park and town square, visitors will find vehicles of all types and models, cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles, as well as craft and food vendors. Children’s games will be offered, and performances for the day include the KVHS Band and Drumline, NightOwl Entertainment and returning favorite Billy Wayne. The Sandhill Crane Festival is know for its numerous trophies and relaxed judging. Dash plaques will go to the first 150 registered participants and the first 100 will receive a goody bag!
SEPT. 20, 21, 22
• FRANCESVILLE FALL FESTIVAL 2019: Crafts, food booths, parade, carnival rides, games, contests, fireworks, free entertainment and more is waiting for you at the Francesville Fall Festival running from Sept. 20 to 22, all weekend, every day, in downtown Francesville. Visit francesvillefallfestival.com for the schedule of events and more information.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 22
• CASH BINGO: Cash Bingo, sponsored by the Jasper County Fair Association is Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Jasper County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Advance tickets can be purchased from Marsha at Campbell Printing Co. in Rensselaer, or by sending $20 to JCFA, PO Box 375, Rensselaer IN 47978. The tickets will be held at the door. Advanced tickets must be purchased by Wednesday, Sept. 18. Tickets include 15 games for $25 cash, one game for $50 cash and snacks and beverage. Must be 18 or older to attend or play. Proceeds will be used for Jasper County Fair improvements.
MONDAY, SEPT. 23
• INTRO. TO AN ACTIVE LIFE STYLE BY SQUARE DANCING: The Public is welcome to participate in two free introductory square dances at the Hebron Elementary School Cafeteria, 307 S. Main, Hebron on Monday, Sep. 23 and 30 from 7 — 9 p.m. A total family, singles and couples will experience just how much fun square dancing can be. No prior dancing experience required. Continuation lessons will be conducted each Monday night at a charge of $5pp or $12 family. More info call Larry Hakes at (219) 921-1196. www.WrongWaySquares.com
SATURDAY, SEPT. 28
• BBQ FUNDRAISER: Sorrowful Mother Church of Wheatfield will be holding a BBQ fundraiser on Saturday, September 28th at the Wheatfield American Legion, serving from 4 to 7 p.m. Carry outs are available. The meal includes BBQ pork or chicken sandwich, choice of two sides, dessert, and beverage. Hot dogs are available for children. There will also be a basket raffle.
FRIDAY, OCT. 4
• MUSIC JAM & FISH FRY: Come to the Music Jam and Fish Fry at the Roselawn American Legion , Post 238, located 2 miles west of I-65 on State Road 10, on Friday, Oct, 4. The meal menu includes fish, combo, shrimp, or chicken nuggets. All meals served with baked potato or fries, cole slaw and bread. There will be door prizes, 50/50 drawing, musician door prizes, large dance floor and great music. Betty Tetzlaff, Larry Long, Gabe Janky, Brian Holms, Dean Kingma, and other musicians will be there to play your favorite tunes. Doors open at 4 p.m., music starts at 4:30 and food service starts 5:30 p.m. For more information call Betty at (219) 345-5825.
SUNDAY, OCT. 6
• NORTH NEWTON CHAMBER BINGO BONANZA: The North Newton Chamber of Commerce and the Roselawn American Legion Auxiliary 228 are sponsoring a Bingo Bonanza event Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Roselawn American Legion Post 238. Doors open at noon and the Bonanza starts at 1p.m.
________________
ONGOING
• COFFEE BREAK: Bethel Christian Reformed Church hosts “Coffee Break: Touching lives with Love through the study of God’s Word,” every Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The church, located at 521 S. Halleck St., in DeMotte, offers Bible Study, coffee and snacks, fellowship and child care with nursery activities so moms can get a break! This year the study will be on “Elijah/Elisha.” For more information, call Velma at 219-987-4393, Brenda: 219-987-3005 or the church at 219-987-2005. The website is www.bethelcrcdemotte.org. Coffee Break begins Sept. 18.
• DEMOTTE DEPOT MUSEUM: The DeMotte Historical Society’s Depot Museum is now open each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and by appointment at other times. The Depot has many items available that would make perfect gifts for anyone interested in local history. Call 987-3063 for information.
• PAINTING CLASS: The Fase Senior Center is offering painting classes on Tuesdays, from 9 to 11 a.m. If you like to paint or would like to learn, the cost is only $3 per person to cover all supplies for each month you participate. New artwork is started at the beginning of each month.
• VETERANS FOOD SHELF: The Jasper County Veterans Council is collecting non-perishable food items and gift certificates for its Veterans Food Shelf. Items that will be accepted for donation should be in unopened, undamaged containers that have not yet expired. That also goes for donations of personal hygiene products. All donations can either be delivered to the Jasper County Veterans Office or arrangements can be made for pick-up. For more information, contact Pat at (219) 866-9424.
• NUTRITION LESSONS: Free nutrition lessons will be given the first Thursday of each month at the Fase Senior Center in DeMotte, located at Ind. 10 and 600 West. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. Please call no later than 9 a.m. the day before for lunch reservations. A donation of $2 per person would be appreciated.
• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Celebrate Recovery meets weekly at 6:30 — 9 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, 1424 8th St. SE, DeMotte. Find them on Facebook at Celebrate Recovery DeMotte, for freedom from any hurt, habit or hang-up.
• AA MEETING: Roselawn Fellowship closed Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, every Monday at 7:30 p.m., at Community Christian Reformed Church at 10498 N. 450 E., North of State Road 10 in Roselawn.
• ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: Alzheimer’s Support Group for Family and Caregivers, 4 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month, at Jasper County Community Services at 967 E. Leopold St. in Rensselaer.
• HISTORY MUSEUM: The Jasper County Historical Society Museum, at 479 N. Van Rensselaer Street in Rensselaer is open the first and third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• AA MEETING: Alcoholics Anonymous Support Group, 6 p.m. each Wednesday at the Wheatfield Library Conference Room.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: Narcotics Anonymous Support Group, 7 p.m. each Tuesday at Rensselaer Church of the Nazarene, 200 S. McKinley Ave.