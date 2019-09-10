Community calendar

SATURDAY, SEPT. 14
• FALL BREAKFAST BUFFET & WHITE ELEPHANT SALE: The Lake Village Presbyterian Women are hosting their annual Fall Breakfast Bake, Craft and White Elephant Sale on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Lake Village Presbyterian Church located at 9412 North 300 West, Lake Village. The Presbyterian Women will be serving their wonderful Breakfast Buffet from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. The buffet will consist of fresh fruit, French toast and egg casseroles, biscuits and gravy, and breakfast beverages. Guests may give a free will offering for the breakfast buffet.
• PORKCHOP COOKOUT & BAKE SALE: Belstra’s is hosting its annual Pork Chop Cookout and Bake Sale on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Belstra Administration Bldg. parking lot, 308 15th St. SE, DeMotte. The cookout is a Relay for Life event to benefit the American Cancer Society. The meal includes boneless pork chop sandwich, chips and a drink. Get your dessert by donating to the bake sale! Dine in or carry out available.
SEPT. 20, 21, 22
• FRANCESVILLE FALL FESTIVAL 2019: Crafts, food booths, parade, carnival rides, games, contests, fireworks, free entertainment and more is waiting for you at the Francesville Fall Festival running from Sept. 20 to 22, all weekend, every day, in downtown Francesville. Visit francesvillefallfestival.com for the schedule of events and more information.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 22
• CASH BINGO: Cash Bingo, sponsored by the Jasper County Fair Association is Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Jasper County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Advance tickets can be purchased from Marsha at Campbell Printing Co. in Rensselaer, or by sending $20 to JCFA, PO Box 375, Rensselaer IN 47978. The tickets will be held at the door. Advanced tickets must be purchased by Wednesday, Sept. 18. Tickets include 15 games for $25 cash, one game for $50 cash and snacks and beverage. Must be 18 or older to attend or play. Proceeds will be used for Jasper County Fair improvements.
OCT. 6
• NORTH NEWTON CHAMBER BINGO BONANZA: The North Newton Chamber of Commerce and the Roselawn American Legion Auxiliary 228 are sponsoring a Bingo Bonanza event Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Roselawn American Legion Post 238. Doors open at noon and the Bonanza starts at 1p.m.
ONGOING
• DEMOTTE DEPOT MUSEUM: The DeMotte Historical Society’s Depot Museum is now open each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and by appointment at other times. The Depot has many items available that would make perfect gifts for anyone interested in local history. Call 987-3063 for information.
• PAINTING CLASS: The Fase Senior Center is offering painting classes on Tuesdays, from 9 to 11 a.m. If you like to paint or would like to learn, the cost is only $3 per person to cover all supplies for each month you participate. New artwork is started at the beginning of each month.
• VETERANS FOOD SHELF: The Jasper County Veterans Council is collecting non-perishable food items and gift certificates for its Veterans Food Shelf. Items that will be accepted for donation should be in unopened, undamaged containers that have not yet expired. That also goes for donations of personal hygiene products. All donations can either be delivered to the Jasper County Veterans Office or arrangements can be made for pick-up. For more information, contact Pat at (219) 866-9424.
• NUTRITION LESSONS: Free nutrition lessons will be given the first Thursday of each month at the Fase Senior Center in DeMotte, located at Ind. 10 and 600 West. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. Please call no later than 9 a.m. the day before for lunch reservations. A donation of $2 per person would be appreciated.
• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Celebrate Recovery meets weekly at 6:30 - 9 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, 1424 8th St. SE, DeMotte. Find them on Facebook @ Celebrate Recovery DeMotte, for freedom from any hurt, habit or hang-up.
• AA MEETING: Roselawn Fellowship closed Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, every Monday at 7:30 p.m., at Community Christian Reformed Church at 10498 N. 450 E., North of State Road 10 in Roselawn.
• ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: Alzheimer’s Support Group for Family and Caregivers, 4 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month, at Jasper County Community Services at 967 E. Leopold St. in Rensselaer.
• HISTORY MUSEUM: The Jasper County Historical Society Museum, at 479 N. Van Rensselaer Street in Rensselaer is open the first and third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• AA MEETING: Alcoholics Anonymous Support Group, 6 p.m. each Wednesday at the Wheatfield Library Conference Room.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: Narcotics Anonymous Support Group, 7 p.m. each Tuesday at Rensselaer Church of the Nazarene, 200 S. McKinley Ave.