Community calendar

NEW ONGOING/CANCELLATIONS
(Make sure to call ahead to see if events are postponed or canceled.)
• REMC LOBBY OPEN: Jasper County REMC’s lobby was reopened on May 18. REMC officials do request that you wear a mask when visiting.
• FREE OPEN HOUSE: Indiana Landmarks and the Jasper Newton Foundation will hold a free open house at the Carnegie Center on Sept. 20 from 2-4:30 p.m. The center is one of many sites featured in the new coffee-table book, “Indiana Landmarks: Rescued & Restored.” Those who plan to attend can take a self-guided tour of the center, see art on display in the Lilian Fendig Gallery, purchase a copy of the book and chat with the book’s authors. Light refreshments will be provided. Please RSVP by calling the Carnegie Center.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• JASPER COUNTY LOCAL EMERGENCY PLANNING COMMISSION MEETS: The Jasper County Local Emergency Planning Commission will hold its 2020 meetings during the following dates and locations: June 11 at 12 p.m. (noon) at the Rensselaer Fire Department, Aug. 13 at 12 p.m. (noon) at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, Oct. 8 at 12 p.m. (noon) at the Rensselaer Fire Department; Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Keener Fire Department in DeMotte. The public is invited to attend all meetings.
________________
MAY
TUESDAY, MAY 26
• KNOWING GOD’S PEACE: GracePoint Resource Center in Rensselaer will hold a free online seminar titled “Hope and Help for the Anxious Heart” on Tuesday, May 26, from 6-7:30 p.m. Guest speaker Paul Tautges, who serves as pastor, counselor and author of the book Anxiety: Knowing God’s Peace, will discuss anxiety from a biblical perspective and offer practical ways to overcome it. To register, go to the GracePoint website.
________________
JUNE
TUESDAY, JUNE 2
• PRIMARY ELECTION: The Indiana Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, June 2. Voting can be done in-person.
_________________
SATURDAY, JUNE 27
• SHRED DAY: Shred Day in Rensselaer will be held Saturday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kentland Bank parking lot. The bank is located at 480 S. College Avenue and the event is open to the public. Sponsored by Kentland Bank, Huth Thompson, Law Office of Richard Comingore and the Rensselaer Republican, the cost to shred is $5 per banker box and $40 per 96-gallon container. Paper clips and staples need not be removed. No x-ray film please. For more information, contact Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce at 866-8223.