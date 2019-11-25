Jasper County 4-H program is offering a new 4-H experience called 4-H Exploring My World SPARK club! The world is a big place with a variety of different customs and cultures for us to explore. If you have an explorer’s heart and love learning about different places and people, this club could be for you! The club will meet once a month from January – May on the third Tuesday of the month from 6 – 7:30 p.m. CST. The club will be having a call-out meeting for any youth interested in learning more.
What: Club Call-Out Meeting
Who: 6th – 8th Graders
When: Dec. 10
Time: 6 p.m. CST
Where: Jasper County Extension Office
Please RSVP by December 6thusing the following link: http://bit.ly/ExploringMyWorld or by calling the Extension Office at 219-866-5741.
Light refreshments will be provided. If you have any dietary restrictions or allergies please make those known when you RSVP.
Already know you want to join? When enrolling in 4-H select “Exploring My World SPARK Club” as one of your clubs to join. If you have further questions about enrollment please contact our extension office at 219-866-5741.