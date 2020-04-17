JASPER COUNTY — April 19-25 is National Library Week, an annual celebration highlighting the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming communities and improving lives.
At the Jasper County Public Libraries, they strive to develop and maintain technology, programs and collections that are as diverse as the populations they serve. The staff is there to help members find their place at the libraries by exploring their passions and discovering new interests through free technology, programs and services. It is just another way to inform, enrich, and empower a diverse community.
Visit JCPL online at www.myjcpl.org to take advantage of its great digital resources. JCPL encourages patrons to share and tag photos and stories on how your library makes a difference in your life.
Follow JCPL on social media on Facebook, Flickr and Instagram using the hashtags #NationalLibraryWeek and #LibrariesStrong.