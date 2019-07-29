DeMOTTE – Rain or Shine, the Touch of Dutch Festival will again host a Car, Truck and Bike Show on Aug. 10, at the Spencer Park festival grounds. The show, sponsored by the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce, will again be organized and judged by Thunder Road Productions.
No pre-registration is available. Onsite registration will be held between 9 a.m. and noon and costs $20. The show and judging will run from noon until 3 p.m., at which time awards will be presented. There will be awards for the top three in up to 22 classes of vehicles. There will also be a Best of Show and other specialty awards presented. The first 100 registrants will receive a dash plaque.
There is no charge for spectators and those in attendance will also have the opportunity to check out the Auto Indiana exhibition known as History on Wheels.
Admission is free and visitors can experience an exhibit dedicated to Indiana’s automotive and racing heritage. The exhibit touches on the history of the more than 100 Indiana automakers and manufacturers, such as Cord, Duesenberg and Studebaker. It also showcases Hoosier innovators and inventors, such as Carl Fisher, Elwood Haynes and Ralph Teetor.
For a car show fix happening this weekend, the Kougar Klassic Car Show will take place on Aug. 3 at the Keener Township Fire Department from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.