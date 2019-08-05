Touch of Dutch
Go Dutch this weekend. DeMotte will celebrate their Dutch heritage on Aug. 9-10 at Spencer Park. The parade and festival will feature activities for all ages including a car show, historical automotive exhibit, dancing, live music and more! Parking is free! Don’t miss this year’s fun. For a full schedule of events, visit demottechamber.org.
Tour the Century of Progress Homes
Online reservations for the popular Century of Progress House Tours at Indiana Dunes National Park begin on Aug. 5, at 8 a.m. The tours of the five houses, that were built for the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair, take place Sept. 28. Tickets are limited and sell out almost immediately; purchase at: www.indianalandmarks.org/event/century-of-progress-home-tour-2019/
Play and Pints
Come be a kid again at the Inaugural Play and Pints at Haven Hallow Park in Valparaiso on Aug. 10. Tickets are $20/person and each ticket holder receives two free beers and the opportunity to play games like Four Square, Giant Twister, Shuffleboard, Connect Four and more! Live entertainment, food and craft beer will also be available. Find tickets on Eventbrite.com.
Tunes Up Top
Visit Sunset Grille in Michigan City to enjoy beautiful views of Lake Michigan and listen to live music on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Performances will begin at 6 and end at 8 p.m. Follow facebook.com/sunsetgrilleatthebeach/ for updates and a schedule of performances.
Last Call for Summer
Bring your family for fun, music and food on August 10 from 3 - 8 p.m. in Highland. Festivities will take place at Main Square Park, located at 3001 Ridge Road in Highland. Visit highland.in.gov for more information.