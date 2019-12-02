America’s Crossroads Bowl
Ohio Dominican and Truman University will meet at the Brickyard Stadium in Hobart in the inaugural America’s Crossroads Bowl on Dec. 7. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.; tickets start at $5. A pregame tailgate party will be held at Hobart Art Theatre. Details and ticket information available at americascrossroadsbowl.com.
A Major Event
Kickoff the holiday season at the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond on Dec. 7. View the “A Christmas Story” Comes Home exhibit, have your photo taken with Santa, play bingo, make crafts and ride the train. Admission is free. A Major Event begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. For information about the exhibit and other special events visit achristmasstorycomeshome.com. A Major Event is also held in conjunction with the annual Holiday Market.
Holiday for Heroes
A special evening to show appreciation for our region’s police, firefighters, EMS, military forces and Hoosier Helpers will be held on Dec. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Indiana Welcome Center. Families of these heroes can enjoy a private event to view the “A Christmas Story” Comes Home exhibit and window displays, visit with Santa and enjoy light refreshments. Please show I.D. at the door; event is free. Visit achristmasstorycomeshome.com for more information.
Hammond Holiday Parade
The annual parade will be held on Dec. 7, starting at 10 a.m. The parade starts at Gavit High School located at 1670 175th Street. It will then head east to Indianapolis Blvd. and turn north on Indianapolis Blvd. The parade ends at the Hammond Sportsplex where families can join Santa and his elves for photos. Visit gohammond.com for details.
The Nutcracker
Don’t miss this timeless classic. Tickets are available for the annual performance of The Nutcracker by Indiana Ballet Theatre at Crown Point High School. Performances are held on Dec. 6-8; tickets start at $20. Performances at Indiana University Northwest will be held the following week. Visit ibtnw.org for dates and ticket information.
Holly Days
Downtown Valparaiso will be bustling with holiday activities during the Holly Days event on Dec. 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Families can enjoy live entertainment, train rides, caroling and ice carving during the event. See details at valparaisoevents.com.
Whiting’s Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting
Begin your holiday season with this magical Christmas Parade on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. starting at the corner of 119th Street and Davis Avenue and traveling east down 119th. Whiting’s annual tree lighting ceremony will take place after the parade. See the holiday lights downtown, lit daily at dusk, throughout the holiday season. Visit whitingevents.com for more information.