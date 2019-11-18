Stargazing at Gabis Arboretum
Join Purdue University Northwest for an evening of stargazing and planet-viewing at Gabis Arboretum on Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. Dress for the weather; registration is encouraged by calling 219-462-0025.
Story Time and Crafts
Visit the Mascot Hall of Fame for an afternoon of additional fun on Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The program will kickoff with a story and followed by crafts. Program is free for children under 5 with the purchase of an adult admission. Registration is required by visiting mascothalloffame.com or on Facebook.com.
Farm to Table
Support local farms, chefs and brewers at the Farm to Table event on Nov. 22, from 6 to 10 p.m. at County Line Orchard. Participants can enjoy appetizers, fresh food from locally sourced ingredients and dessert. Tickets are available on Eventbrit.com.
Winter Lights Night Festival
The annual WInter Lights Night Festival will take place on Nov. 23, from 3 to 8 p.m. in Valparaiso. This family-friendly event includes visits with Santa, crafts, cookie decorating and more! Admission is $5 per car. Learn more about the Winter Lights at Sunset Hill Farm County Park at portercountyparks.org/winterlights.
Ice Skating
The season is open! Grab your skates (or rent) to enjoy skating at Central Park Plaza in Valparaiso and Bulldog Park in Crown Point. Both venues offer rentals, open skate and pick-up hockey. Learn more at alongthesouthshore.com.