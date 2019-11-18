South shore

Stargazing at Gabis Arboretum

Join Purdue University Northwest for an evening of stargazing and planet-viewing at Gabis Arboretum ‪on Nov. 20, at 7 p.m.‬ Dress for the weather; registration is encouraged by calling ‪219-462-0025‬.

Story Time and Crafts

Visit the Mascot Hall of Fame for an afternoon of additional fun ‪on Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.‬ The program will kickoff with a story and followed by crafts. Program is free for children under 5 with the purchase of an adult admission. Registration is required by visiting mascothalloffame.com or on ‪Facebook.com‬.

Farm to Table

Support local farms, chefs and brewers at the Farm to Table event ‪on Nov. 22, from 6 to 10 p.m.‬ at County Line Orchard. Participants can enjoy appetizers, fresh food from locally sourced ingredients and dessert. Tickets are available on ‪Eventbrit.com‬.

Winter Lights Night Festival

The annual WInter Lights Night Festival will take place ‪on Nov. 23, from 3 to 8 p.m.‬ in Valparaiso. This family-friendly event includes visits with Santa, crafts, cookie decorating and more! Admission is $5 per car. Learn more about the Winter Lights at Sunset Hill Farm County Park at portercountyparks.org/winterlights.

Ice Skating

The season is open! Grab your skates (or rent) to enjoy skating at Central Park ‪Plaza in Valparaiso‬ and Bulldog Park in Crown Point. Both venues offer rentals, open skate and pick-up hockey. Learn more at alongthesouthshore.com.

Tags