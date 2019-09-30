CowtoberFest
The Fall Festival, CowtoberFest will take place Oct. 5-6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kid's will enjoy trick-or-treating, a costume contest, crafts and celebrity pumpkin carvers. Also, visitors can enjoy the on-site U-Pick Orchard located on the grounds of Fair Oaks Farms. Visit fofarms.com for information about the festival and orchard.
Crown Point Oktoberfest
Enjoy live music, local brews and plenty of food vendors at Crown Point' Oktoberfest held on Oct. 5, from 3 - 11 p.m. This year's event will take place at Bulldog Park located at 183 S. West Street in Crown Point. Learn more at crownpoint.in.gov.
Griffith Oktoberfest
Visit Central Park from Oct. 4-6, for Griffith's take on Oktoberfest. Festival-goers will enjoy German food, a pumpkin patch, authentic German music, kid's activities and more. Festival takes place on Friday from 5-11 p.m.; Saturday from 2-11 p.m. and Sunday from 1-9 p.m. See details at griffith.in.gov.
Festival of the Trail
Highland's annual Festival of the Trail will be held on Oct. 5, in downtown Highland from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy a farmer's market, art-related and artisan vendors as well as food trucks and the fire department's open house. Details can be found at highland.in.gov.
Pumpkins, Witches & Hayrides
The Town of Munster will once again host the popular Pumpkins, Witches and Hayrides, Oh My! at Centennial Park on Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and a $10 child's wristband will gain access to a hayride, pumpkin patch, face painting, a petting zoo and bounce house. Call 219-836-7275 for more information or visit munster.org.