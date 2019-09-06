Music on the Lawn
Bring chairs and blankets to enjoy Music on the Lawn at Carpenter Creek Cellars. Live music begins at 1 p.m. on Sept. 14, and ends at 7 p.m. Call 219-866-4334 for details.
The Pajama Game
Don’t miss Theatre at the Center’s performance of The Pajama Game, a musical comedy based on the 1953 novel 7 ½ Cents by Richard Bissell. Performances begin Sept. 12, and end Oct. 13. Tickets are available at the Box Office in Munster or online at theatreatthecenter.com.
Oddities, Novelties & Monstrosities Market
Find off-the-wall and one-of-a-kind vendors at this unique market Oct. 12-13, at Uncle John’s Flea Market. Shop while listening to live music and seeing curious entertainment. The Flea Market is located at 15205 Wicker Avenue in Cedar Lake. Admission is $5/person; kids under 5 are free.
Shades of Buble
Shades of Buble will celebrate the multiple Grammy Award-winning artist, Michael Buble on Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available on the day of the performance for $30. The concert will take place at Munster High School Auditorium. Call 219-923-7879 for details.
Beer, Bacon & Bourbon Fest
Join other beer, bacon and bourbon enthusiasts at this inaugural event on Sept. 14, from 2 - 6 p.m. Festivities will take place at Bulldog Park in Crown Point and your $49 ticket will include entertainment, a collectors glass and samples of whiskeys and craft beers. Tickets online at Eventbrite.com.
South Shore Beer Fest
Tickets are available for the inaugural South Shore Beer Fest held along beautiful Lake Michigan in Whiting. Sample hundreds of beers from around Indiana and beyond on Sept. 21 from 2 – 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at etix.com; learn more at drinkin.beer.