All is Calm
Santa will be stopping by the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond for the sensory-friendly event on Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 – 7 p.m. All ages are welcome to view the exhibit, “A Christmas Story” Comes Home and visit with Santa. For more information, visit achristmasstorycomeshome.com.
Holiday Pops
Get into the spirit of the season with the annual and festive Holiday Pops concert on Dec. 11-13, at The Auditorium at Living Hope located at 9000 Taft Street in Merrillville at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a combination of traditional and contemporary holiday music. Visit the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra online at nisorchestra.org for details and ticket information.
“A Christmas Story” Pajama Movie Night
Wear your pajamas and enjoy popcorn and the movie, “A Christmas Story” in the theatre on Dec. 14, at 4 p.m. Seats are limited to the first 100 people. Enjoy an endless hot cocoa bar with a commemorative mug for $8. The movie and exhibit, “A Christmas Story” Comes Home at the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond is free. Learn more at achristmasstorycomeshome.com.
Christmas in the Country
Enjoy breakfast with Santa and a day-on-the-farm activities like ice-skating and crafts, and farm tours all day on Dec. 14-15, at Fair Oaks Farms. Tickets are available. Visit forfarms.com for tickets and tour details.
Christmas at the Mill
Take a winter walk around Deep River County Park to see the mill decorated for the season on Dec. 14-15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy hot chocolate, holiday shopping and ornament making workshops. Admission is free. Visit lakecountyparks.com for more info.