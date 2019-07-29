FUSIC Fest
Enjoy a fusion of music, food and fun at the annual FUSIC Festival held Aug. 2-4 at Jeorse Park Beach in East Chicago. Enjoy an 80s tribute night on August 2; 90s Beach Party on Aug. 3 and Latin Night on Aug. 4. For information about the event call 219-391-8206.
Lake County Fair
Tractor pulls, demolition derby, 4-H shows, extreme racing and more will take place at the Lake County Fair from Aug. 2-11. The Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point will also be full of food vendors, carnival games and amusement rides. Visit lake-county-fair.com for a full schedule. Mega Ride Passes are also available for purchase.
Let Your Light Shine Concert
The Shrine of Christ’s Passion in St. John will host the concert “Let Your Light Shine” on Aug. 3.Doors open at 2 p.m. Food will be available for purchase on site. The concert is free and open to the public; bring chairs or blankets for seating. Call 219-616-1760 for details.
Art in the Park
Visit the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk to learn how to paint with local artists on Aug. 10, from 2 — 4 p.m. The Art Barn will provide an artist to help participants paint a picture inspired by the dunes. To register, call 219-395-1882; space is limited. Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk is located at 100 N. Riverwalk Road in Portage.
Whiting Park Festival Orchestra & Chorus
Celebrate the genius of Judy Garland with more than a dozen of her greatest hits. Get Happy! Summer with the Symphony will take place on Aug. 3, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Mary Bercik Memorial Pavilion. Concerts are free; bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the performance. The Pavilion is located at 1500 Park Road in Whiting.