Little Cousin Jasper Festival
The annual 3-day festival, Little Cousin Jasper will take place on Sept. 6-8 at the Jasper County Courthouse Grounds. The festival emphasizes the history, people and culture of Rensselaer. Activities for all ages, food and more! The Courthouse is located at 115 W. Washington Street in Rensselaer.
Rock 'N Rail Music Festival
The annual Rock 'N Rail Music Festival will take place on Broad Street in Griffith's downtown on Aug. 29-31. The festival features a variety of food, arts, street vendors, beer garden and non-stop live music. Free admission! Visit griffith.in.gov for a full line up on bands and activities.
County Line Orchard - Opening Week!
Gather the family to enjoy the South Shore's very own U-Pick Orchard located at 200 S. County Line Road in Hobart. County Line also features tractor rides, animals, corn mazes, their infamous donuts and more! Open from Aug. 29 to Oct. 28 - including Labor Day and Columbus Day. Visit countylineorchard.com for more information.
Taste of Duneland
Indulge in all things Duneland on Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be food tastings, vendor booths, live music and dancing. Kids will enjoy activities, bounce houses and more. Beer and wine garden available to those 21 and over. Taste of Duneland will take place at Thomas Centennial Park located at 105 S. Calumet Road in Chesterton.
Lowell Labor Day Festival
Enjoy pierogis, hot dogs, elephant ears and more at the Labor Day Festival in Lowell. The festival takes place from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 at the Lowell American Legion Grounds. Saturday and Sunday hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a parade kick-off. Follow Lowell Labor Day Festival on Facebook for updates.
Farm Hop - Tickets Available
Take a local farm tour to see urban gardens, sustainable family farms and aquaponics. Tickets are $20/person; available at nwifoodcouncil.org. Tour takes place on Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.