Fairy Shrimp Hike
Join Friends of the Sands on a hike through Holley Savanna preserve on March 14, from 1 - 3 p.m. to peek fairy shrimp in the ephemeral ponds and pools. The walk is open to all ages - wear water boots or waders to enter the pools. Meet at Holley Savanna at 3250 E. 100 S., Mt. Ayr. Call 765-427-4345 for more information.
Maple Sugar Time at Indiana Dunes National Park
Enjoy a taste of spring at the Indiana Dunes National Park's 42nd annual Maple Sugar Time Festival. Chellberg Farm will be bustling with activity on Saturdays and Sundays from March 7-15 at 10 a.m. Visit nps.gov/indu for details.
Vivaldi, Rachmaninoff & Beethoven
Celebrate the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven during this performance at The Auditorium at Living Hope in Merrillville on March 6. A pre-concert lecture begins at 6:30 p.m. and concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Visit nisorchestra.org for tickets and upcoming concerts.
St. Patrick Parade
St. Patrick Parade will return to the Uptown Arts District of Michigan City on March 7 from 1 - 3 p.m. Celebrate with friends and family as the parade heads down Franklin Street. Learn more at theuptownartsdistrict.com.
3 Little Birds Market
Shop local boutique, vintage and hand-made wares at the 3 Little Birds Market on March 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Market in Valparaiso. Food and local brews will also be available for purchase. Visit themarketvalpo.com for details.
Corkscrew and Brew
Presented by the Dunland Chamber of Commerce is the annual Corkscrew and Brewon March 14, from noon to 4 p.m. at Thomas Centennial Park in Chesterton. Admission is $40/person. Enjoy local wines, food and live entertainment. Learn more at dunelandchamber.org.