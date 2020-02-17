Family Arts Fest
Families are invited to enjoy an artistic and fun-filled Sunday of wild adventures at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster on Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids will enjoy creating and printmaking and an opportunity to watch the performance by Ralph Covert of Ralph's World in the theatre. Learn more at southshoreartsonline.org.
Cruisin' Through the Times
View antique and classic cars at the Cruisin' Through the Times car exhibit opening Feb. 22, at the Indiana Welcome Center. Meet car owners and other car enthusiasts at the reception on Feb. 27, from 5 - 7 p.m. Open daily and free to the public; the Indiana Welcome Center is located at 7770 Corinne Drive in Hammond. Learn more at alongthesouthshore.com.
Reptile Rendezvous
Meet with Naturalists at the Nature Center at the Indiana Dunes State Park to see turtles and snakes during the Reptile Rendezvous program. The event is free to attend after paying gate admission and held on Feb. 23, from 2 - 3 p.m. Call 219-926-1390 for more information.
Strong Roots Amazing Achievements
Enjoy dance, music and soul food during this multimedia art exhibit at the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District. Strong Roots will take place on Feb. 22, from 6 - 9 p.m. at 540 S. Lake Street. Visit millerbeacharts.org for more info.
Anticipating Spring
An exhibition of work by the Duneland Photography Club is on display in the Art Barn gallery until March 14. Art Barn School of Art is located at 695 N. 400 East in Valparaiso and is open Tuesdays through Saturdays; visit artbarnschool.org for details.
Mascot Top Chef
Join Reggy at the Mascot Hall of Fame for Family Fun Night on Feb. 20, from 6 - 7 p.m. This month's activity is making no-bake cinnamon rolls during Mascot Top Chef. Reserve your spot and see more events at mascothalloffame.com.