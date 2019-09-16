South Shore Chefs of Steel
Watch the area's premier chefs go head-to-head during the Chefs of Steel Competition on Sept. 21. Families and foodies are all welcome to visit this free event held at Bulldog Park in Crown Point. Event starts at 4 p.m.
East Chicago Monarch Festival
This free event takes place at Kosciuszko Park in East Chicago on Sept. 21. The Monarch Festival celebrates the butterfly's life cycle and migration to Mexico through the arts. See exhibits and demonstrations while enjoying the music and dancing; from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Portage Brewfest & Taco Test
Portage Brewfest & Taco Test will take place on Sept. 21 at Founders Square Park starting at 3:30 p.m. All Access admission tickets include taco tastings, concert by Too White Crew, commemorative tasting cup and brew samples. Follow the event on Facebook for updates and to purchase tickets.
Art Blitz
Art Blitz two-day festival includes hands-on arts activities, exhibiting artists, live music, food and more! Art Blitz takes place at the Art Barn located at 695 North 400 East in Valparaiso on Sept. 21-22. Visit artbarnschool.org for details and a full schedule.
Laser Light Show
Join other Led Zeppelin fans for the Laser Light Show at the Challenger Learning Center in Hammond on Sept. 20. Show starts at 7 p.m. Space is limited and tickets are $10. The Challenger Learning Center will also host "Fall Back Into Science" with hands-on activities on Sept. 13, from 5-7 p.m; visit clcnwi.com for more information.
Sunflower Fair
Visit the 21st Annual Sunflower Fair in downtown LaPorte on Sept. 21. There you will enjoy more than 100 craft and food vendors, live entertainment and more. Visit sunflowerfair.com for details.