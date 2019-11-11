Holiday Pops
The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra will host three Holiday Pops concerts this year at the Auditorium at Living Hope Church. Tickets are available for the Dec. 11-13 performances at nisorchestra.org. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
"A Christmas Story" Comes Home
Stroll through decorated trees as you view animated window displays depicting scenes from the holiday movie, "A Christmas Story." Exhibit is free and open to the public. Mark your calendars for special events and photos with Santa leading into Christmas. Exhibit and events take place at the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond. Learn more at aChristmasStoryComesHome.com.
3 Little Birds Holiday Market
Find handmade, up-cycled and one-of-a-kind wares at the 3 Little Birds Holiday Market held at Porter County Expo Centeron November 16. Admission is $5 for ages 13+; kids under 13 are free. Purchase tickets online or at the door: https://3-little-birds-market-llc.square.site.
Holiday Shopping at County Line Orchard
Come out to the bigbarn at County Line Orchard to start (or finish) your holiday shopping. The pop-up market will take place on Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn more by following "County Line Orchard Holiday Shopping" on Facebook.