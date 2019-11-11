Holiday Pops

The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra will host three Holiday Pops concerts this year at the Auditorium at Living Hope Church. Tickets are available for the ‪Dec. 11-13‬ performances at nisorchestra.org. Concert ‪begins at 7:30 p.m.‬

"A ‪Christmas Story‬" Comes Home

Stroll through decorated trees as you view animated window displays depicting scenes from the holiday movie, "A ‪Christmas Story‬." Exhibit is free and open to the public. Mark your calendars for special events and photos with Santa leading into Christmas. Exhibit and events take place at the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond. Learn more at ‪aChristmasStoryComesHome.com‬.

3 Little Birds Holiday Market

Find handmade, up-cycled and one-of-a-kind wares at the 3 Little Birds Holiday Market held at ‪Porter County Expo Center‬‪on November 16.‬ Admission is $5 for ages 13+; kids under 13 are free. Purchase tickets online or at the door: https://3-little-birds-market-llc.square.site.

Holiday Shopping at ‪County Line Orchard‬

Come out to the bigbarn at ‪County Line Orchard‬ to start (or finish) your holiday shopping. The pop-up market will take place ‪on Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.‬ Learn more by following "‪County Line Orchard‬ Holiday Shopping" on Facebook.

