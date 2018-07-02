Business Name: I Kick Martial Arts
Address: 527 N. Halleck St., Ste B, DeMotte
Phone: 219-987-8531
Website: Ikicktkd.com
Owner: Brooke Harrington
Opening Date: 2005
What does this business do?
We teach martial arts through leadership and making sure everyone goes home safe and confident.
What was the impetus for opening this business?
I was bullied in school and I wanted to make sure other kids did not have to go through what I went through. I started in martial arts 18 years ago.
What is the best thing about being located in DeMotte?
I like the small community feel. We are small and growing, and that’s important. Everyone knows everybody.
What is the biggest challenge?
The biggest challenge is getting people to know what martial arts is and battling football, basketball, baseball and those more popular sports. The kids can do both.
When is your busiest time?
September through November are the busiest months, when people get back into their regular routines. Anyone can start in a martial arts class at any time, though.
What is the most popular service you provide?
Bullying prevention and self-defense, which is for all ages. We start from age 3 and up.
What is the thing you most like to do as part of your business?
I like seeing the kids grow, to see their potential develop in all of my students. They come in shy and leave confident.
What is the best thing about owning your own business?
The best thing about owning my own business is that I get to set my schedule.
By setting my own schedule it does give me more opportunity to be a mom and go to my son’s events. I like being my own boss, if I make a mistake it’s on me not on someone else.
What is the biggest downside?
The downside is trying to fit classes into everyone’s busy schedules. Summers are the hardest.
What is the biggest misconception about your business?
The biggest misconception is that we teach people to fight. We teach people to be leaders and we teach life skills to live by, not to fight people.
How would you describe your business philosophy?
We create leaders through life skills to better themselves in the community.
When it comes time to retire, is there a family member who will be taking over for you?
That’s a long way off! I am hoping to pass it down to my son, Parker, who is 8-years old.
How has your business changed over time?
We stay pretty consistent. Not much has changed. We did well through the recession. We do have to reinvent new ways to present martial arts, because it doesn’t change.
What advice would you give someone thinking about starting a business?
Make sure to take time for yourself. Set a schedule and leave work at work, don’t take it home. Plan to take a personal vacation and a family vacation, if you have one. Don’t let it (the business) consume you.
I Kick Martial Arts is open Tuesday through Friday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Call for free classes to see if there’s a class for you.