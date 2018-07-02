HEBRON — The young ladies of the DeMotte Minors softball team won the first annual Minor Girls’ Tournament in Hebron. Teams with girls aged 7-10 from the towns of Hebron, Roselawn and DeMotte played in the double-elimination tournament, which ran from Friday, June 29 through Sunday, July 1.
While not a Little League sanctioned “All-Star” Tournament, the teams featured players from all of the Minor League Softball teams in the three towns. The tourney was the brainchild of Hebron Vice-President in Charge of Softball Jennifer Dudrey.
“I’ve seen a drop-off in the number of Little League Softball players over the last few years and just tried to find a way to keep more of the girls interested,” said Dudrey. “I especially wanted to reach the girls that might not make an All-Star team and give them the opportunity to play in a tournament-like atmosphere.”
The team from DeMotte, comprised of players from all four of the regular season Minor Girls’ teams, eventually came out on top over theirs hosts from Hebron with a 4-3 win to secure the title. All three teams competed admirably despite the near 90-plus degrees actual temperature and a heat-index of over one hundred.
In the tourney, Maddy Hemphill was seven for seven batting, earning DeMotte’s Offensive MVP of the tournament and Mallorie Rose was DeMotte’s Pitching MVP while also batting 5 for 5. Avery Diener was DeMotte’s Defensive MVP of the tournament. Savannah Michalski played right field and kept first base overthrows from turning into extra bases.
To reach the final game, DeMotte first defeated Hebron on Friday night with an 11-2 drubbing. Three pitchers, Rose, Eva Orsburn and Izzy Coffer threw from the circle allowing just four hits in the game. DeMotte meanwhile had 21 hits.
On Saturday the team first faced Roselawn at 9 AM and secured win number two with an 11-0 score secured by 15 hits. Rose pitched four innings, giving up just one hit while Orsburn came in in relief without allowing any additional base runners. At 11:30 AM, Roselawn fell to Hebron and was eliminated from the tournament.
The final game occurred on Sunday, July 1 at 1 p.m. in the only game that was even close in the tourney. DeMotte would eventually win 4-3 but not without a valiant effort from Hebron who did their best to win the game, climb out of the loser’s bracket and force another game with DeMotte.
Neither team was bale to score for the first two-and-a-half innings despite hits by Jessica Beauchamp in the first and Maddie Hemphill and Avery Diener in the second.
In the bottom of the third, DeMotte’s Chloe Walczak got a single and stole both second and third. Emma Hasch hit a single to bring in the first run of the game but was stranded at third.
Hebron followed in the top of the fourth with two runs by Bailey Dilbeck and Rayghan Baker, batted in by Savanna Lucafo and Samantha Mathis, respectively.
Maddie Hemphill had another hit in the bottom of the fourth but was thrown out at third while stealing on an outstanding play by the Hebron catcher and third baseman.
DeMotte responded with two more runs in the bottom of the fourth by Orsburn and Diener, scoring on RBIs by Hemphill and Coffer, but Hebron tied it up in the top of the final inning on a run by Hadley Donovan batted in by Ally Olszowka.
DeMotte would have the last chance to end the game in regulation and with one out after Hebron made a nice play to throw out Liz Plikuhn. Addison Culbreth then notched a single to right field and stole second on a passed ball. Chloe Walczak hit it to the pitcher and on the throw to first Addison rounded third and scored the winning run.
Orsburn pitched for DeMotte the entire game, allowing only 5 hits. Brooklyn Mackey and Hemphill split the duty of catching with the heat index over 100 degrees.
The tournament was co-sponsored by Hebron Little League and Gerald Lewis and Associates Psychiatry and Mental Health Therapy Services of Valparaiso.