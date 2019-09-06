WHEATFIELD — This Year’s “A Universe of Stories” Summer Reading Programs for kids and teens was a huge success at the Wheatfield Library, and would not have been possible without the support, help and donations provided by our local businesses. Library staff would like to express our thanks to the following businesses and organizations for their generosity during this year’s Summer Reading Program:
This year’s cash and coupon donations from the Wheatfield Friends of the Library, Boersma Funeral Home, Wheatfield Grain Company, First Trust Credit Union, Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce, Save-a-Lot of Wheatfield, Quiznos of Wheatfield, Marcella’s, Family Express Corporation, Bellaboos, DQ Grill and Chill of DeMotte, Jasper County REMC Round-up, and Casey’s General Store made this year’s Summer Reading Programs for both young children and teens a great success, and we extend our sincerest thanks to everyone for their generous donations.
Rachael Cavinder said, "I’d like to thank our teen volunteers who helped to run the program smoothly—Sabrina Dennie, Abby Hazlett, Corinna Helfrich, Lauren Helfrich, Danin Richardson, Madison Scally, Rylea Wireman, and Logan Raymond."