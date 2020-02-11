Charity May Fairchild's teaching career brought her many joys as she thought of ways to improve the lives of her students, many who were poor and often went hungry. Many stories of her generosity live on. One such story about a young boy who transferred in from a Chicago area school demonstrates her willingness to go the extra mile for her students. Charity Maye’s niece, Cat, who was Essa’s youngest daughter, relates the story.
Charity May noticed that the young boy came to school each day without warm clothes with only a lard sandwich for his lunch. Nothing more. Without cafeterias or lunchrooms, children and teachers of that era ate at their desks, which allowed teachers to notice the fare provided by families for their children. After noticing how few children had adequate lunches, she asked her sister, Essa, if she would bring a pot of warm soup each day for the students’ lunch.
Essa, whose own family was mostly grown by this time, and who lived within walking distance from the school, also had a generous heart. Thereafter Essa could be seen pulling a wagon containing a pot of warm soup to school each day at lunchtime.
At that time, two of Charity May’s nephews had a coffee/lunch shop on Halleck Street where soup was served daily. They chided their Aunt Essa for competing with their lunch trade. Essa’s soup became a popular lunchtime item and she had added a job to her day.
Another remembered kindness was when Charity May noticed a large family in town who sent their three boys to school without warm clothes. They were a poor hardworking family with many mouths to feed. She proceeded to buy three sweaters for the boys after she found them with blue lips and shivering when they got to school.
The father, being a very proud man and ashamed that he was unable to provide properly, insisted the children return the sweaters. Charity May went to the home to see the father and persuaded him to allow the boys to have those sweaters. He was finally convinced.
A picture remains that shows one of the boys wearing that same sweater some years after the gift was given. The sleeves are short and the sweater was in tatters, having been worn a long time.
Charity May was 32, a well-established schoolteacher with many years experience when she married Fred Wolff in 1914. In those days, an unmarried woman of that age was considered a spinster. Her youthful beauty had developed into the rosy-cheeked plumpness of a contented woman. She was a beloved schoolteacher in the town where she was born and raised. She knew all the families whose children she taught. Although a strict teacher, she was known for her loving generosity toward her students. Stories abound about the many kindnesses she performed.
1914 became a banner year for Charity May. Keener Township built a new 2-story high school addition under the leadership of her brother, Clifford and others. Clifford Fairchild was Keener Township Assessor at the time. That was the same year she married Fred Wolff. Teaching was her life. She went on to teach the first high school graduating class in 1916.