DeMotte and Wheatfield Elementary and Intermediate Schools A-Line
Week of Aug. 24 - 28
MONDAY: Old School Pizza Squares, cheese or pepperoni, broccoli or carrot sticks or corn or side salad (choose two), oranges or peach cup or applesauce (choose one), milk
TUESDAY: Flame broiled hamburger or cheeseburger on whole grain bun with pickles, green beans or oven fries or sliced tomatoes or baked beans (choose two), apple or orange or peaches (choose one), milk
WEDNESDAY: Beef or chicken tacos with lettuce tomatoes and cheese, sliced cucumbers or refried beans or corn (choose two), applesauce or orange or strawberry cup or juice (choose one), milk
THURSDAY: Chicken drumstick, seasoned wedges or side salad or baked beans or sliced cucumbers (choose two), peach cups or applesauce or oranges (choose one), school made roll (1 grain), milk
FRIDAY: Chicken tenders or fish sticks (1 grain), tater coins or carrot sticks or side salad or broccoli (choose two), pears or apple slices or strawberries (choose one), breadstick (1 grain), milk
Alternative Second Entrée
M-W-F: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick combo
T-TH: Yogurt, graham cracker, and cheese stick combo
Kankakee Valley Middle School A-Line
Aug. 24 - 28
MONDAY: Breaded chicken filet sandwich with cheese, tomato, and lettuce, baked beans or carrot sticks or oven fries (choose two), pears or strawberry cup or peaches or juice (choose two), milk
Bar Line: Chicken fries
TUESDAY: Flame broiled hamburger or cheeseburger on wg bun/pickles (1 & 3/4 grains), shoestring fries or broccoli or side salad (choose two), strawberry cup or apple or blueberries or juice (choose two), milk
Bar Line: Mini corn dogs
WEDNESDAY: Mac and cheese and garlic toast, refried beans or cherry tomatoes or cucumbers (choose two), mandarin oranges or apple or orange or applesauce or juice (choose two), milk
Bar Line: Mexican bar
THURSDAY: Spaghetti with breadstick or cheese quesadilla, broccoli or side salad or corn (choose two), apple slices or peaches or orange or juice (choose two), milk
Bar Line: Choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)
FRIDAY: Chicken tenders or fish sticks (1 grain), crispy cubed potatoes or corn or side salad (choose two), strawberries or orange or applesauce or grapes or juice (choose two), milk and cookie
Bar Line: Pizza
Kankakee Valley High School
Aug. 24 - 28
MONDAY: Lasagna roll up with breadstick, or cheese quesadilla (with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese), green beans or carrot sticks or side salad (choose two), strawberry cup or applesauce or peaches or juice (choose two), milk
Bar Line: Chicken fries
TUESDAY: Big Daddy’s Buffalo chicken pizza or cheese pizza (2 grains), corn or broccoli or sliced cucumbers (choose two), apple or orange or pineapple or peaches or juice (choose two), milk
Bar Line: Asian bar
WEDNESDAY: Flame broiled hamburger or cheeseburger on wg bun with romaine lettuce (two grain), oven fries or corn or sliced tomatoes or refried beans (choose two), strawberry cup or peach cup or apple or juice (choose two), chocolate chip cookie, milk
Bar Line: Mexican bar
THURSDAY: Kougar Bowl (mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, cheese and chicken), carrot sticks or broccoli or side salad (choose two), blueberries or applesauce or orange or juice (choose two), school made rolls (1 grain), milk
Bar Line: Choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)
FRIDAY: Hot ham and cheese on pretzel roll, tater coins or side salad or baked beans (choose two), pineapple or grapes or applesauce or juice (choose two), milk
Bar Line: Pizza