WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley Middle School Student Council will once again be offering a scary good time in an effort to raise money for club operating expenses. On Friday, Oct. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m., the group will host a Haunted Trails walk through the woods behind the middle school.
“We would like to encourage everyone to bring their families out for a good time,” said Student Council Sponsor Marcia Kent. “This our fundraiser that allows us to do work throughout the year. We also hope to send several students to the state conference next month.”
The cost is just $3 per person or $10 per family. The trail is age-appropriate for students in grades four through eight and offers some genuine scares although, according to Kent, the aim is for a good family experience.
This is the second year for the event. Attendees are encouraged to park on the west side of the middle school.