Kankakee Valley High School A-Line
AUGUST 12 - 14
WEDNESDAY: Big Daddy’s Cheese and Pepperoni; broccoli or side salad or cherry tomatoes (choose two); orange slices or applesauce or apple or juice (choose two); milk
Bar Line: Big Daddy’s Pizza Cheese or Pepperoni
THURSDAY: Flame broiled hamburger or cheeseburger on whole grain bun with romaine lettuce and tomatoes; tater coins or corn or sliced cucumbers (choose two); applesauce or grapes or peaches or juice or orange (choose two); milk and brownie
Bar Line: Choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)
FRIDAY: Mac and cheese with garlic toast; green beans or broccoli or side salad (choose two);
peach cup or orange or strawberries or juice (choose two); milk
Bar line: pizza
AUGUST 17 - 21
MONDAY: BBQ pork sliders on a Hawaiian bun; tater coins or baked beans or cherry tomatoes (choose two); strawberry cup or pears or pineapple (choose two); milk
Bar line: chicken fries
TUESDAY: Chicken tenders or fish sticks; seasoned wedges or broccoli or carrot sticks (choose two); applesauce or apple or orange slices or juice (choose two); breadstick; milk
Bar line: Asian bar
WEDNESDAY: Breaded chicken sandwich with lettuce and tomato; shoestring fries or refried beans or sliced cucumbers (choose two); strawberries or applesauce or apple or orange or juice (choose two); milk
Bar line: Mexican bar
THURSDAY: Chicken drumstick; crispy cubes or broccoli or side salad (choose two); peach cup or strawberry cup or orange or juice (choose two); milk
Bar line: choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)
FRIDAY: Philly cheese sandwich; oven fries or corn or side salad (choose two); peaches or blueberries or frozen juice cup or juice (choose two); milk
Bar line: pizza
Kankakee Valley Middle School A-Line
AUGUST 10 - 14
WEDNESDAY: Big Daddy’s Pizza Cheese or Pepperoni; broccoli or corn or carrot sticks (choose two); strawberries or apple slices or orange or juice (choose two); milk
Bar line: Big Daddy’s Pizza
THURSDAY: Spicy or grilled chicken sandwich; oven fries or green beans or cherry tomatoes (choose two); strawberries or applesauce or orange or juice (choose two); milk and chocolate chip cookie
Bar line: chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)
FRIDAY: Chicken nuggets; crispy cubes or side salad or broccoli (choose two); grapes or orange or applesauce or juice (choose two); breadstick (one grain); milk
Bar line: pizza
AUGUST 17 - 21
MONDAY: Stuffed crust pizza; cherry tomatoes or corn or broccoli (choose two); peach cup or pineapple or strawberry cup or juice (choose two); milk
Bar line: chicken fries
TUESDAY: Plain or cheese hot dog on whole grain bun; crispy cubes or green beans or cucumbers (choose two); orange or pears or apple slices or juice (choose two); milk & chocolate chip cookie (1/4 grain)
Bar line: mini corn dogs
WEDNESDAY: Honey sriracha boneless wings or bone-in seasoned wings with sauce oven; fries or carrot sticks or refried beans (choose two); peach cup or apple slices or grapes or juice (choose two); milk
Bar line: Mexican bar
THURSDAY: Chicken drumstick; seasoned wedges or corn or baked beans (choose two); mandarin oranges or applesauce or strawberries or juice (choose two); milk; breadstick (one grain)
Bar line: choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)
FRIDAY: Grilled cheese or Sloppy Jo; tater coins or broccoli or cucumbers (choose two); grapes or apple or orange slices or juice (choose two); milk
Bar line: pizza
Intermediate School, DeMotte and Wheatfield Elementary A-Line
AUGUST 12 - 14
WEDNESDAY (First Day Of School!): Old School pizza squares, pepperoni or cheese; corn or broccoli or side salad (choose two); strawberry cup or applesauce or grapes (choice one); milk
THURSDAY: Mini corn dogs; seasoned wedges or carrot sticks or baked beans (choose two); peach cup or blueberries or juice (choose one); milk
FRIDAY: chicken nuggets or fish sticks; tater coins or green beans or cherry tomatoes or sliced cucumbers (choose two); apple slices or strawberry cup or grapes (choose one); milk; Jell-O
Alternative Second Entrée
M-W-F: peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick combo
T-TH: yogurt, graham cracker, cheese stick combo
AUGUST 17 - 21
MONDAY: Grilled or breaded chicken sandwich; broccoli or sliced tomatoes or oven fries (choose two); strawberry cup or apple slices or orange (choose one); milk
TUESDAY: Nacho Supreme with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese; refried beans or corn or carrot sticks (choose two); peach cup or strawberries or mandarin oranges or juice (choose one); milk
WEDNESDAY: Big Daddy’s Cheese Pizza; side salad or cherry tomatoes or green beans (choose two) applesauce or grapes or apple or peaches (choose one); chocolate chip cookie; milk
THURSDAY: Spaghetti and breadstick; corn or broccoli or side salad (choose two); applesauce or apple slices or orange slices (choose one); milk
FRIDAY: Hot dog or grilled cheese; crispy cubes or carrot sticks or baked beans (choose two); grapes or strawberry cup or peaches or juice (choose one); milk
Alternative Second Entrée
M-W-F: peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick combo
T-TH: yogurt, graham cracker, and cheese stick combo