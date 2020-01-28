Workone to offer career services at DeMotte and Wheatfeild Libraries
Thinking about careers? WorkOne will be offering their career services for free at DeMotte and Wheatfield Libraries on the first Thursday of each month. A representative will be available at DeMotte Library on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., and at Wheatfield Library from 1 -4 p.m. Whether you are job hunting, need to update your resume', or are looking for training- we have you covered. All assistance is available on a first come, first served basis. Don't miss out on this great opportunity! For more information visit or call the DeMotte Library, 901 Birch St. SW, DeMotte, (219) 987-2221 or the Wheatfield Library, 350 S. Bierma St., Wheatfield, (219) 956-3774. Visit us online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
Step into history with DeMotte Library’s Underground Railroad presentation
Did you know Indiana played an integral part in the Underground Railroad that led many slaves to freedom? The DeMotte Library will be honoring the history of the Underground Railroad on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 1 p.m. Join us for a lively discussion about our role in the Underground Railroad, and learn about Indiana people, places, and artifacts such as quilts that helped slaves find their way to freedom. All ages are welcome to attend this free educational event presented by Jeannie Regan-Dinius, Director of Special Services for DNR-DHPA. For more information, please visit or call the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.