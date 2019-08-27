Week of Sept. 2-6
Monday: Closed for Labor Day
Tuesday: Baked chicken thigh, roasted sweet potatoes, succotash, apples, vanilla pudding
Wednesday: Beef Goulash, rigatoni, peas and carrots, banana pudding parfait
Thursday: Beef and vegetable stir fry, rice, steamed cabbage, corn muffin, orange, garden salad/dressing
Friday: General Tso Chicken, potato wedges, broccoli and cauliflower, fruit ambrosia
For meal reservation call Jasper County Community Services
Call by 9 a.m. the day before
• Rensselaer Nutrition Site – Rensselaer
219-866- 4333 (Meals Served at 11:30 CST)
• Robert A. Fase Senior Center – DeMotte
219-987-7909 (Meals Served at 11:30 CST)
• Remington Nutrition Site – Remington
219-261-2228 (Meals Served at 11:30 a.m. EST)
Area One Agency on Aging:
Northwest Indiana Community Action Corp.
Caterer: Meals on Wheals
Menus are subject to change due to the availability of food
1/2 pint of milk served with each meal