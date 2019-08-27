Week of Sept. 2-6

Monday: Closed for Labor Day

Tuesday: Baked chicken thigh, roasted sweet potatoes, succotash, apples, vanilla pudding

Wednesday: Beef Goulash, rigatoni, peas and carrots, banana pudding parfait

Thursday: Beef and vegetable stir fry, rice, steamed cabbage, corn muffin, orange, garden salad/dressing

Friday: General Tso Chicken, potato wedges, broccoli and cauliflower, fruit ambrosia

For meal reservation call Jasper County Community Services

Call by 9 a.m. the day before

• Rensselaer Nutrition Site – Rensselaer

219-866- 4333 (Meals Served at 11:30 CST)

• Robert A. Fase Senior Center – DeMotte

219-987-7909 (Meals Served at 11:30 CST)

• Remington Nutrition Site – Remington

219-261-2228 (Meals Served at 11:30 a.m. EST)

Area One Agency on Aging:

Northwest Indiana Community Action Corp.

Caterer: Meals on Wheals

Menus are subject to change due to the availability of food

1/2 pint of milk served with each meal